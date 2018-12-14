Here's an in-depth run-down of which prospects are expected, where Florida State stands with each, and what the Seminoles will need to do to beat out the competition. (Note: Breakdowns provided only for FSU commitments who are still speaking with other schools. Firmly committed players are not included in this piece.)

With National Signing Day looming next Wednesday, Florida State's football coaches are preparing for a huge recruiting weekend that will feature a confirmed 14 official visits. Several unofficial visitors are expected to make their way to campus as well.

The Skinny on OL Dontae Lucas; What to watch for on visit

Lucas has a very strong relationship with FSU's coaches, and his family has a longstanding bond with assistant coach Telly Lockette. That hasn't stopped rival coaches from Miami and Florida from making a strong run at him, however. The last two weekends, the Rivals100 offensive lineman has visited both the Canes and Gators, and both schools have felt good about their chances after those trips.

Lucas has been to FSU many times, so the key on this visit will be letting him know how he can be one of the cornerstones of the Seminoles' efforts to turn around this program -- and particularly the offensive line. The trip also will give him another chance to experience the bonds he enjoyed with FSU's players and coaches when he first committed. If all of that happens as expected, the vibe remains strong that Lucas will sign with the 'Noles.