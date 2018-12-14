14 official visitors highlight huge recruiting weekend for FSU
With National Signing Day looming next Wednesday, Florida State's football coaches are preparing for a huge recruiting weekend that will feature a confirmed 14 official visits. Several unofficial visitors are expected to make their way to campus as well.
Here's an in-depth run-down of which prospects are expected, where Florida State stands with each, and what the Seminoles will need to do to beat out the competition. (Note: Breakdowns provided only for FSU commitments who are still speaking with other schools. Firmly committed players are not included in this piece.)
OFFICIAL VISITORS
The Skinny on OL Dontae Lucas; What to watch for on visit
Lucas has a very strong relationship with FSU's coaches, and his family has a longstanding bond with assistant coach Telly Lockette. That hasn't stopped rival coaches from Miami and Florida from making a strong run at him, however. The last two weekends, the Rivals100 offensive lineman has visited both the Canes and Gators, and both schools have felt good about their chances after those trips.
Lucas has been to FSU many times, so the key on this visit will be letting him know how he can be one of the cornerstones of the Seminoles' efforts to turn around this program -- and particularly the offensive line. The trip also will give him another chance to experience the bonds he enjoyed with FSU's players and coaches when he first committed. If all of that happens as expected, the vibe remains strong that Lucas will sign with the 'Noles.
The Skinny on OL Jay Williams; What to watch for on visit (Commit watch)
FSU's momentum with JUCO OL Jay Williams has been picking up steam for weeks, and it got even hotter last week when the Seminoles officially offered him. The massive offensive tackle already had high interest in the 'Noles, and the offer might have pushed things over the top.
Williams announced this week that he won't take anymore mid-week visits and that Florida State would be his last official visit. Williams has officially visited Indiana already, but this FSU trip is the one everyone is watching. We get the impression that if everything goes well this weekend, he very likely will end up in this class. So we have him on commit watch.
