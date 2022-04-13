Huge Splash! Offensive tackle Amarius Mims to transfer to FSU Football

The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder will be a sophomore this fall after appearing in nine games last season for the national champion Bulldogs.

Former five-star recruit Amarius Mims , who strongly considered FSU during the recruiting process before ultimately signing with Georgia, entered the portal on Monday and is signing with the Seminoles to play in 2022, according to a source close to the situation.

The Florida State offensive line already has picked up two additions through the transfer portal this offseason, but now the Seminoles apparently are getting their biggest one yet.

Mims, who hails from Cochran, Ga., was rated by Rivals as the No. 5 prospect in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

He had very high praise for FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins throughout the recruiting process

"I probably have the best relationship out of all the coaches with Coach Atkins," Mims told Rivals in September of 2020. "He is a great guy that is so easy to talk to. I like him a lot and I would really like to just see what the campus is like before I make my decision.

"I also know Coach Woodson (defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson) really well. I knew him from Auburn, and we have that strong relationship too. The staff at Florida State is really cool."

While Robert Scott appears to have one starting tackle spot locked up for FSU, there has been a wide-open competition at the other tackle position this spring. Mims likely will compete with fellow transfer Bless Harris, Darius Washington and others when preseason practice opens up in August.

FSU earlier brought in Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles to compete for the starting center position and Lamar transfer Bless Harris to compete at tackle.

