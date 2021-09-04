Huge transfer class eager to make impact for FSU vs. Notre Dame

When the Florida State football team kicks off its 2021 season against Notre Dame on Sunday night (7:30 p.m., ABC), six of the Seminoles' 22 starters on offense and defense could be players who transferred in this offseason. Another four will be top backups.

That infusion of talent and experience undoubtedly will improve the Seminoles' performance on the field. But FSU head coach Mike Norvell believes the large transfer class' impact will extend far beyond rushing and receiving yards, tackles and sacks.

Over the past eight months, he has seen many of these new Seminoles become team leaders for a roster that features a lot more youth than proven commodities.

“For any player that we brought in, it was important that they knew that yes, the production on the field, the skillset is important,” Norvell said. “But I wasn’t going to bring somebody into the program that didn’t embody the characteristics of what it is to be a Florida State Seminole. The work ethic, the importance of relationships, being able to make those around you better.

“That’s something that was talked about with every person that came into the program as something I would expect. … They’ve embraced that.”

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***