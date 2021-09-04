Huge transfer class eager to make impact for FSU vs. Notre Dame
When the Florida State football team kicks off its 2021 season against Notre Dame on Sunday night (7:30 p.m., ABC), six of the Seminoles' 22 starters on offense and defense could be players who transferred in this offseason. Another four will be top backups.
That infusion of talent and experience undoubtedly will improve the Seminoles' performance on the field. But FSU head coach Mike Norvell believes the large transfer class' impact will extend far beyond rushing and receiving yards, tackles and sacks.
Over the past eight months, he has seen many of these new Seminoles become team leaders for a roster that features a lot more youth than proven commodities.
“For any player that we brought in, it was important that they knew that yes, the production on the field, the skillset is important,” Norvell said. “But I wasn’t going to bring somebody into the program that didn’t embody the characteristics of what it is to be a Florida State Seminole. The work ethic, the importance of relationships, being able to make those around you better.
“That’s something that was talked about with every person that came into the program as something I would expect. … They’ve embraced that.”
The transfers should help the Seminoles in several areas, but none more than on the defensive front. Starting defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas transferred in from Georgia and South Carolina, respectively, and top backup Marcus Cushnie came in from Alabama A&M.
That group will be tested in a big way by a Notre Dame offense that loves to run the football early and often.
“I’ve played that team; they like to have a lot of tight ends in the game and test your will. Run straight at you,” said Johnson, who helped the Georgia Bulldogs pull off a 23-17 victory over Notre Dame in 2019. “This team knows that. We know what to expect. I don’t think they’re expecting that from us, but I don’t think anybody is. That’s fine. I like it like that.”
While Johnson wasn't part of the Florida State defense that got bludgeoned by the Fighting Irish ground game last year -- Notre Dame racked up 353 yards on 42 carries -- he has seen plenty of the film.
He also is quick to point out that this is a completely different defense. There's a chance only one or two of FSU's defensive starters on Sunday will be players who started last year's game.
“It’s a whole different defense. I see it every day. I know what was here last year,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t even the personnel that we had, it was the way that we operated. It’s the discipline we had in playing in the scheme of our defense. It’s a whole different defense, a whole different team, offense, everything.”
Here’s a complete breakdown of each transfer who is expected to make an impact for Florida State this season, starting with the talented pass-rusher Johnson.
