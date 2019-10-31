3 official visitors headline huge recruiting weekend for FSU Football
It's Miami week for the Florida State football team. No, there isn't a national title or even an ACC championship on the line for either team, but there's plenty at stake in terms of recruiting.
Willie Taggart's staff has a big opportunity in front of them as several key prospects will make their way to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend, including three official visitors. It's time to take a close look at the targets expected to attend, and what to watch for:
** BeatMiami Promo: Get $75 worth of discounts with new subscription **
OFFICIAL VISITORS (3)
The Skinny on DE Reggie Grimes & FSU; What to watch for on visit
There's no question there is a need at defensive end in this class for Florida State, so this is a huge visit for the Seminoles. From what we hear around the Grimes recruitment, South Carolina is the team to watch at this stage. The Gamecocks have made him a priority, and he feels comfortable with how he's going to be utilized in Will Muschamp's defense. We also hear that Tennessee is very much in the mix as well.
For Florida State, this will be Grimes' second visit to Tallahassee, as he visited earlier this summer for a two-day trip. Grimes already has built a solid bond with FSU assistant coach Raymond Woodie, and he likes what FSU does on defense. A key for the 'Noles this weekend is selling exactly how we would fit in with their system and also seeing how he connects with the players and other coaches. Academics are also very important to Grimes, per sources close to him. This visit will tell a lot about FSU's chances of making up any ground on South Carolina.
The Skinny on DB Kendall Dennis & FSU; What to watch for on visit
Even with Florida State being pretty set at defensive back, the Seminoles have never let up in pushing for this Lakeland, Fla., standout. He's close friends with current FSU freshman Brendan Gant, and the 'Noles have some momentum here. It wouldn't be a shocker if Dennis pulled the trigger this weekend for FSU, assuming everything clicks on the visit. Dennis has always had high interest in the 'Noles and named them his leader during the spring. With FSU and former commit Jalen Harrell parting ways a few weeks ago, there should be a spot open for Dennis.
Now, there is still plenty of competition in this one, with Auburn being the biggest threat, along with Miami. The Tigers might actually hold a slim edge going into the visit. But there's no denying his interest in FSU, and his relationship with Gant certainly helps. This would be a good weekend for the Seminoles' defensive backs to play well, to give Dennis an idea of how he might look in garnet and gold.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news