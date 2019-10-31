Willie Taggart's staff has a big opportunity in front of them as several key prospects will make their way to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend, including three official visitors. It's time to take a close look at the targets expected to attend, and what to watch for:

It's Miami week for the Florida State football team. No, there isn't a national title or even an ACC championship on the line for either team, but there's plenty at stake in terms of recruiting.

The Skinny on DE Reggie Grimes & FSU; What to watch for on visit

There's no question there is a need at defensive end in this class for Florida State, so this is a huge visit for the Seminoles. From what we hear around the Grimes recruitment, South Carolina is the team to watch at this stage. The Gamecocks have made him a priority, and he feels comfortable with how he's going to be utilized in Will Muschamp's defense. We also hear that Tennessee is very much in the mix as well.

For Florida State, this will be Grimes' second visit to Tallahassee, as he visited earlier this summer for a two-day trip. Grimes already has built a solid bond with FSU assistant coach Raymond Woodie, and he likes what FSU does on defense. A key for the 'Noles this weekend is selling exactly how we would fit in with their system and also seeing how he connects with the players and other coaches. Academics are also very important to Grimes, per sources close to him. This visit will tell a lot about FSU's chances of making up any ground on South Carolina.