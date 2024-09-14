The Florida State football participation report for Saturday's game against Memphis, released just over two hours from kickoff by an FSU representative, is a mixed bag.

The good news is that sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams appears poised to make his season debut Saturday against the Tigers (Noon on ESPN) after missing the first two games of the season.

However, a new addition takes Williams' place on the injury report as FSU announced that redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown will miss the Memphis game. Brown has started the last 16 FSU games at safety, all 14 during the 2023 season and the first two of the 2024 campaign. He's appeared in 30 career games and made 18 career starts, establishing himself as one of the veterans in the back of the FSU defense as well as one of the more vocal players on this year's FSU squad.

Redshirt freshman K.J. Kirkland is listed as Brown's backup at the buck safety spot and may be in line for his first career start opposite sophomore Conrad Hussey, who is listed as the starter at free safety.

In addition to Brown, FSU will be without offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers as well as linebackers Omar Graham Jr. and Shawn Murphy for the second straight week for Saturday's game.

Robert Scott is listed as Byers' backup while DJ Lundy and Cam Riley OR Blake Nichelson are FSU's two listed starters at linebacker. Nichelson made his first career start last time out against Boston College.

Pregame Updates ahead of FSU-Memphis

