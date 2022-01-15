'I love it' ... FSU No. 1 for four-star south Georgia wide receiver Hopkins
Florida State made wide receiver a major priority this offseason, acquiring four different players with college experience through the transfer portal. But the Seminoles also have plans to bolster the receiver position by way of their 2023 recruiting class.
Four-star wideout Adam Hopkins was one of many '23 prospects to visit FSU on Saturday, and he said the ’Noles rank No. 1 for him currently.
Hopkins also explained what he liked about his most recent trip to Tallahassee.
“I love it. Every time I come up here, I feel like family,” Hopkins said. “I come out here and they show love to me. I show love back. I’m only 30 minutes away, so every time I can, I try to come back. I love it."
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Hopkins said every time he comes to FSU, he learns something new about what the Seminoles have to offer.
“I had never seen the training facility, and the buildings with the education and stuff,” Hopkins said. “There’s more stuff I know they can help you with. What they can do.”
When asked which staff member he is closest with, Hopkins couldn’t name just one FSU coach.
“Coach [Ron] Dugans, Coach [Marcus] Woodson, Coach [Mike] Norvell. Really just about the whole staff, as you can see,” Hopkins said, adding that he really liked spending time with the third-year head coach. “It was good. It always goes good. His message was CLIMB. All you've got to do is CLIMB.”
The highly touted receiver, who stars at nearby Thomas County Central High in Thomasville, Ga., said he can envision himself helping out at receiver for FSU. He said staying close to home is important to his mother and family.
