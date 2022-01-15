'I love it' ... FSU No. 1 for four-star south Georgia wide receiver Hopkins

Florida State made wide receiver a major priority this offseason, acquiring four different players with college experience through the transfer portal. But the Seminoles also have plans to bolster the receiver position by way of their 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star wideout Adam Hopkins was one of many '23 prospects to visit FSU on Saturday, and he said the ’Noles rank No. 1 for him currently.

Hopkins also explained what he liked about his most recent trip to Tallahassee.

“I love it. Every time I come up here, I feel like family,” Hopkins said. “I come out here and they show love to me. I show love back. I’m only 30 minutes away, so every time I can, I try to come back. I love it."

