'I love this program' ... Elite '24 QB Jadyn Davis raves about FSU visit

As Florida State transitions much of its recruiting efforts to the 2023 and 2024 classes, one of the top rising junior quarterbacks in the nation visited FSU on Saturday and certainly liked what he saw. Elite 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis recapped everything he enjoyed on his first visit to FSU, including a special connection made with an all-time FSU great. He also had plenty of great things to say about the Seminoles' staff. "It was great. Just getting a chance to get to know everybody here," Davis said. "Definitely a family atmosphere ... everything I am looking for in a school for me and my family."

Elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis is greeted by FSU coach Mike Norvell on Saturday.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and other assistants spent a lot of time with the talented passer, while also assessing his strengths and weaknesses. “Probably the talk with Coach Norvell; just spending some time on the board,” Davis said. “And watching my film with Coach Tokarz, telling me what I need to work on and what I do well and how I can fit into the system.” The the 6-foot-1, 186-pound quarterback said FSU made it clear that he is a priority. “Just the realness," the four-star prospect said. "They expressed that I am their guy. Just things like that.” Then Davis shared his thoughts on Norvell. who made it clear how hard Davis would have to work to have success in the Seminoles' program. “He definitely expressed his realness and made it straightforward,” Davis said. “I come from a military background in the household. My dad was in the military, so that’s just how I was raised -- off hard work and dedication. So I love Coach Norvell, I love everything he is about, and I love this program.” While Tokarz was recently promoted to QBs coach, he has been on the FSU staff for two years as an offensive analyst. And he had already started building a relationship with Davis in that capacity. “Just building that experience with him last year, and now with him being the head quarterback coach and the head guy,” Davis said. “Getting on the board and talking ball with him, and you can tell he knows a lot about football. Great coach.” So, what was it like for Davis to receive an offer from Florida State? “It was definitely surreal," he said. "You grew up watching Deion [Sanders], Jameis Winston and Jalen Ramsey playing. It’s a great experience. You grew up watching this prestigious university.” *ALSO SEE: More recruiting updates from FSU's Saturday visitors