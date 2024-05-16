Florida State’s freshmen have needed to be productive. In what has been an up-and-down season for the Seminoles, how the freshmen perform in the postseason spotlight will determine how far the team advances.

While FSU returned a core of veterans in the lineup, freshmen have made a major impact. Jaysoni Beachum leads the team in nearly every major hitting category, Isa Torres is third on the team in hitting while flashing an impressive glove at shortstop, and Ashtyn Danley has often been the team’s most effective pitcher.

“I’m super excited,” Danley said. “We don’t have that much experience but excited to just go out there and give it our all. Obviously play for the seniors, last go around. Want to give it all to them and the team.

“I feel like we’ve been in a lot of situations. A lot of tough situations. Definitely not freshmen like we were in the beginning of the year. But I think in this situation still a little bit of freshmen just because we haven’t experienced it. But with their support and their leadership we’re going to go in and not feel as much pressure and nervousness.”

FSU (43-14) opens the Tallahassee Regional with Chattanooga (42-14) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ACC Network), while Auburn (27-19-1) and UCF (30-23) face off at 2 p.m. (ESPNU). The Seminoles are familiar with Auburn and UCF, and this regional should again be a challenging one.

This is the 10th straight time FSU has hosted a regional, one of just four programs nationally (Alabama, Oklahoma and UCLA have also done so). In 10 of the last 12 years, FSU has advanced to the Supers.

If they are to advance to the Supers, it will almost undoubtedly be a matchup at Oklahoma in a best-of-three format that will be a rematch as the Seminoles and Sooners played for the Women’s CWS title in OKC in 2023. Oklahoma won that series in two games.