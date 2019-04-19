Ticker
IMG Academy DE Josh Griffis commits to the ‘Noles

Michael Langston • Warchant.com
DE/LB Josh Griffis has committed to Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles’ hard work with three-star defensive end Josh Griffis finally paid off Friday when the talented IMG Academy defensive end announced that he has committed to the 'Noles over Penn State, Miami and others.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Taggart," Griffis told Warchant. "He was thrilled. I chose FSU because it always felt like home for me. I'm close with all the FSU coaches."

Griffis, who was originally committed to Florida, visited FSU a few times over the spring, and the ‘Noles then emerged as the leader.

Griffis has been recruited by some schools as a linebacker, but he said the 'Noles want him as a defensive end.

"Like how they used Brian Burns," Griffis said. "I'm excited to be a part of the family."

Griffis has previously mentioned his strong connection with linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, but he said the bond he has with defensive line coach Odell Haggins was a key factor as well.

"Coach Woodie was the main recruiter for me," Griffis said. "He's a very genuine man, and I felt a connection right away. But I also have a great relationship with Coach Haggins."

Griffis becomes FSU’s eighth commitment for the 2020 class.

