IMG Media Day: Players predict where other players will land
YAHOO SPORTS COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL IS HERE! ... Sign up here for free
MORE COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL: Biggest risks | Potential busts | Top 20 sleepers | 25 freshmen worth drafting
BRADENTON, Fla. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to forecast where the nation’s top prospects will end up going to college, but sometimes part of the information gathering process involves asking other prospects where they think their friends and teammates will sign. At Wednesday’s IMG Academy Media Day, we asked some of the school’s players where their teammates will land. Some of the answers were pretty enlightening.
MORE: Takeaways from IMG Media Day | Five interesting tidbits from college football media days
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
EVAN NEAL
The Pick: Georgia
Why: “I think he’s going to go there with Nolan Smith.” - Arkansas defensive end commit Eric Gregory
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “I’m pretty confident.” – Georgia defensive end commit Nolan Smith
The Pick: Miami
Why: “I think that’s where he will go.” – LSU offensive line commit Charles Turner
The Pick: Miami
Why: “I don’t know, but if I have to guess I’ll say he’s going to Miami. He’s from the state.” – Three-star athlete Montavious Brini
The Pick: Miami
Why: “I think he picks Miami over Florida State.” – Four-star running back Noah Cain
The Pick: Florida State
Why: “I think it’s between Florida State and Miami and my pick is going to be Florida State.” – Arkansas wide receiver commit Shamar Nash
The Pick: Florida State
Why: “We both enjoyed our time up there. I think just seeing him on that visit …” – Three-star quarterback David Baldwin
The Pick: Florida State
Why: “He’s a Florida guy. They gravitate toward Florida schools, and I think he likes FSU a lot.” – Oregon wide receiver commit Josh Delgado
The Pick: LSU
Why: “I know they guy. We talk. I’ll just say that.” – Four-star linebacker Mikel Jones
TREY SANDERS
Why: “Maybe one of those two. Those seem to be the favorites.” – Clemson kicker commit Aidan Swanson
Why: “He’s all over the place so who knows, but I think it’s probably Florida or Texas. One of them.” - Baldwin
The Pick: Florida
Why: “Maybe. I’m not that confident on that one.” – Turner
The Pick: Florida
Why: “He will probably want to stay home and play for the Gators.” – Tennessee offensive line commit Chris Akporoghene
The Pick: Texas
Why: “I think it’s between Texas and Auburn, but I think he picks Texas.” – Nash
The Pick: Texas
Why: “Trey is up in the air, but I’ll say Texas. Barely.” – Jones
The Pick: Texas
Why: “He’s a difficult (read), but I think he's going to go to Texas.” – Delgado
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “I always see him wearing Alabama gear so I’m going to go with Alabama.” – Gregory
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “Toss up – Alabama or Texas – but mostly Alabama.” – Smith
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “When we went to Alabama together you could tell how much he liked it. You could just tell he was feeling it.” – Three-star wide receiver Michael Redding
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “Probably Alabama. I think Alabama.” – Cain
DEYAVIE HAMMOND
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “He’ll probably go there. I mean, that was the only place he was committed and the only place he talks about.” – Jones
The Pick: Alabama
Why: “Definitely.” – Smith
The Pick: Alabama or Florida State
Why: “He was committed to Alabama, but I know FSU is one of his top schools now, so one of those.” -- Baldwin
The Pick: Texas A&M or Florida State
Why: “I don’t have a pick out of the two, but I know he likes those schools.” – Turner
The Pick: Florida State
Why: “He’s a Florida guy and decommitted from Alabama, so I think he already had FSU in mind.” – Delgado
The Pick: Florida State
Why: “I think that’s his top school, so I’ll say he might go there. He’s going to try to stay home.” -- Redding
The Pick: Florida State
Why: “Last time I talked to him, he said he was pretty high on Florida State.” – Four-star offensive lineman Evan Neal
The Pick: Florida
Why: “Fridge might end up anywhere … you don’t know where his mind be at. But I could see him at Florida.” - Cain
NOAH CAIN
The Pick: Texas or Ohio State
Why: “I’m not going to put his business out there. (Ed) Orgeron might not be at LSU that long. SEC ain’t no joke. He might be gone.” – Smith
The Pick: Ohio State
Why: “I’m not sure, but he always has a good time when he goes up there, so that’s my pick.” – Redding
The Pick: Texas
Why: “I just think he’s going to end up going back to Texas – going back home.” – Brini
The Pick: Auburn, LSU or Texas
Why: “I don’t talk to him too much about where he’s going to go, so I could see him at a lot places, but if I have to guess I think either Auburn, LSU or Texas.” - Delgado
The Pick: Auburn or Texas
Why: “I heard he likes Auburn, but I think maybe Texas.” - Neal
Why: “I think that’s who he talks about the most.” – Akporoghene
Why: “Those are the schools I hear about the most with him.” – Swanson
The Pick: LSU
Why: “I think he’s going to The Boot.” – Gregory
The Pick: LSU
Why: “He’s from the boot. He’s going to LSU.” -- Jones
The Pick: LSU
Why: “It’s going to be either Texas or LSU and I’m going with LSU.” – Nash
The Pick: LSU
Why: “I want him to come to LSU with me, so that’s my pick.” – Turner
The Pick: LSU
Why: “He from The Boot, but maybe Auburn. Nah, I think LSU.” -- Baldwin
MIKEL JONES
The Pick: Clemson
Why: “I hope he goes to Clemson.” – Swanson
The Pick: LSU
Why: “He’s been there and he’s always talking about them.” – Gregory
The Pick: LSU
Why: “It’s just his play style. They could use him well. It’s probably LSU but maybe he’ll stay in Florida.” – Delgado
The Pick: Miami
Why: “He’s from the crib, so I think he’ll stay home at Miami.” - Brini
The Pick: Miami
Why: “I think that’s where he’s probably going to go.” – Nash
The Pick: Miami
Why: “He’s from here, so he’ll stay in the state. I think probably Miami.” - Baldwin
The Pick: Miami, Florida or Florida State
Why: “I have no idea, but I want to say he’ll end up at a Florida school – one of the Big Three.” - Neal
The Pick: Kentucky
Why: “I want him to come to LSU, with me but I think if he doesn’t go to LSU he will go to Kentucky.” – Turner