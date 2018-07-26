Deyavie Hammond Rivals.com

EVAN NEAL

Evan Neal Rivals.com

TREY SANDERS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Pick: Florida or Texas Why: “Maybe one of those two. Those seem to be the favorites.” – Clemson kicker commit Aidan Swanson The Pick: Florida or Texas Why: “He’s all over the place so who knows, but I think it’s probably Florida or Texas. One of them.” - Baldwin The Pick: Florida Why: “Maybe. I’m not that confident on that one.” – Turner The Pick: Florida Why: “He will probably want to stay home and play for the Gators.” – Tennessee offensive line commit Chris Akporoghene The Pick: Texas Why: “I think it’s between Texas and Auburn, but I think he picks Texas.” – Nash The Pick: Texas Why: “Trey is up in the air, but I’ll say Texas. Barely.” – Jones The Pick: Texas Why: “He’s a difficult (read), but I think he's going to go to Texas.” – Delgado The Pick: Alabama Why: “I always see him wearing Alabama gear so I’m going to go with Alabama.” – Gregory The Pick: Alabama Why: “Toss up – Alabama or Texas – but mostly Alabama.” – Smith The Pick: Alabama Why: “When we went to Alabama together you could tell how much he liked it. You could just tell he was feeling it.” – Three-star wide receiver Michael Redding The Pick: Alabama Why: “Probably Alabama. I think Alabama.” – Cain

DEYAVIE HAMMOND

The Pick: Alabama Why: “He’ll probably go there. I mean, that was the only place he was committed and the only place he talks about.” – Jones The Pick: Alabama Why: “Definitely.” – Smith The Pick: Alabama or Florida State Why: “He was committed to Alabama, but I know FSU is one of his top schools now, so one of those.” -- Baldwin The Pick: Texas A&M or Florida State Why: “I don’t have a pick out of the two, but I know he likes those schools.” – Turner The Pick: Florida State Why: “He’s a Florida guy and decommitted from Alabama, so I think he already had FSU in mind.” – Delgado The Pick: Florida State Why: “I think that’s his top school, so I’ll say he might go there. He’s going to try to stay home.” -- Redding The Pick: Florida State Why: “Last time I talked to him, he said he was pretty high on Florida State.” – Four-star offensive lineman Evan Neal The Pick: Florida Why: “Fridge might end up anywhere … you don’t know where his mind be at. But I could see him at Florida.” - Cain

NOAH CAIN

Noah Cain Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Pick: Texas or Ohio State Why: “I’m not going to put his business out there. (Ed) Orgeron might not be at LSU that long. SEC ain’t no joke. He might be gone.” – Smith The Pick: Ohio State Why: “I’m not sure, but he always has a good time when he goes up there, so that’s my pick.” – Redding The Pick: Texas Why: “I just think he’s going to end up going back to Texas – going back home.” – Brini The Pick: Auburn, LSU or Texas Why: “I don’t talk to him too much about where he’s going to go, so I could see him at a lot places, but if I have to guess I think either Auburn, LSU or Texas.” - Delgado The Pick: Auburn or Texas Why: “I heard he likes Auburn, but I think maybe Texas.” - Neal The Pick: Texas or LSU Why: “I think that’s who he talks about the most.” – Akporoghene The Pick: LSU or Texas Why: “Those are the schools I hear about the most with him.” – Swanson The Pick: LSU Why: “I think he’s going to The Boot.” – Gregory The Pick: LSU Why: “He’s from the boot. He’s going to LSU.” -- Jones The Pick: LSU Why: “It’s going to be either Texas or LSU and I’m going with LSU.” – Nash The Pick: LSU Why: “I want him to come to LSU with me, so that’s my pick.” – Turner The Pick: LSU Why: “He from The Boot, but maybe Auburn. Nah, I think LSU.” -- Baldwin

MIKEL JONES

Mikel Jones Rivals.com