If Kalen DeLoach had made a list of pros and cons before deciding to commit to Florida State on Monday, the ledger apparently would have been completely one-sided.

DeLoach not only developed a great relationship with the Seminoles'c coaches, primarily linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, but he also fell in love with the campus, the program and the players. And the fact that one of his closest friends, Georgia defensive end Curtis Fann Jr., was already committed to the Seminoles certainly didn't hurt.

"The reason I picked them is because I could really see myself playing there," DeLoach said. "And the family atmosphere the last three times [I visited] showed me how great of a fit it was."



Florida State's coaches are likely just as excited about receiving DeLoach's commitment as he is about becoming a Seminole.

With a group of very inexperienced linebackers filling the two-deep depth chart this fall, the Seminoles have been very focused on beefing up that segment.

"Coach Taggart and Coach Woodie have made a big impact with me because I know both are going to be there for me in every way," DeLoach said. "Coach Woodie does a great at developing linebackers, and he's shown me a lot of things that are helping my game. He's helped me a lot with my stance and the bending of my knees to help me be even more explosive since I play a little too high.

"Then with Coach Taggart, he is bringing something really special at FSU. He's not like any head coach I've seen. He tells me about building my brand at FSU, and that's what I'm going to do."



It's no surprise that Woodie had a major impact on DeLoach's recruitment. Since joining Taggart's staff, he has been the lead recruiter on several of the Seminoles' top targets.

In the 2018 signing class, he was the main assistant responsible for landing players like Warren Thompson, Malcolm Lamar and Isaiah Bolden. And in the 2019 class, he's already helped snare commitments from top prospects like Derick Hunter, Jaleel McRae and now DeLoach.

While several recruits have discussed Woodie's ability to connect with them and their families on a personal level, that wasn't the only thing that impressed the DeLoach family. They also liked what he said about how Kalen would be used in the Florida State defense, and they were impressed by his depth of knowledge.

"They run a 4-3, and he feels [Kalen] has the flexibility to play all three linebacker positions," said Robert DeLoach, Kalen's father. "He was very straightforward about the strengths, weaknesses of Kalen. [One strength] is being able to plant his foot, flip his hips, and then recover in space. We know bending his knees are things he needs to work on ...



"Coach Woodie studied film of Kalen, and then came down in person for a game. He watched four plays and then closed his notebook as he saw all he needed to see -- that he was a great fit for him."



The personal relationship was significant as well. Robert DeLoach said his son and Woodie have a number of similar characteristics.

]"He is a low-key guy like Kalen, and one thing they have in common is they are both left-handed," Robert Deloach said. "The thing with Coach Woodie is he's an extension of what we expect when [Kalen] leaves home in knowing he's in great hands."



Another connection is the fact that Woodie's son, Raymond Woodie III, is a highly rated recruit as well. And the DeLoach family was impressed to learn that the younger Woodie is more than just an outstanding football player; he also is an exceptional student with a grade-point average of around 4.0.

"Coach Woodie was able to expand on academics because his son is in the same class as Kalen, and he understands the importance," the linebacker's father said. "Coach Woodie is an extension to our family with Kalen. He is someone that Kalen feels so comfortable with talking about academics because he is going through it himself. It's like an extension of me being there at FSU for that area."

