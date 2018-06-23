If you checked out our Spring Recruiting Tour update from Twin City, Ga., earlier this year, you knew that Florida State was trending in a very positive direction with Emanuel County Institute star Curtis Fann Jr.

Fann talked at the time about how comfortable he was at FSU and how excited he was about the Seminoles' direction under new head coach Willie Taggart. So when the four-star defensive end visited FSU again this week and experienced the same emotions, he didn't waste any time in jumping on board.

"The people, coaches are simply different here," Fann said. "It's extremely genuine when you are around them and then you see it for yourself. I have a great bond with all the coaches. Especially Coach [Mark] Snyder."

Speaking of Snyder, Fann said the Seminoles' defensive ends coach has been his main recruiter and that their bond runs very deep.

"I have a really close relationship with Coach Snyder," Fann said. "He's the guy I go to any time I want to talk about anything. He's so real with me about everything. What's so good about him is he's a really good person, and I got to know him as a person. Like for instance, my mom was in the hospital two weeks ago, and he called her to check up on her. In fact, the entire staff did. That's something no other staff did."

After making his commitment, Fann said he now will make the transition from recruit to recruiter, and he seems very serious about it. Fann is good friends with Georgia commitment LB Trezman Marshall, and his closest friend is LB Kalen DeLoach, who is also very high on the Seminoles and even tweeted to Fann after the decision.