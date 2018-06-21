Derick Hunter certainly did his research before committing to the Seminoles. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive lineman said he took time to evaluate FSU and other schools before making his choice.

"Felt it was the right time, and my relationships with this staff are very close," he said. "This coaching staff has been real with me from Day One. I took time to read a lot of coaches and look into the process. But Florida State has been there from Day One. I feel we can really change the program and do something big."

A lot of factors can win over a recruit -- location, comfort level, offensive and defensive schemes, academics -- and all of those items were checked off when Hunter started examining Florida State. But the four-star prospect said his interest went deeper than that, thanks in large part to his relationships with Woodie, Haggins and Taggart.

"Coach Woodie and Coach Taggart gave me an opportunity as a freshman in high school before anyone knew about me," Hunter said. "They stayed behind me no matter what school they were at. They also have a very good relationship with my Dad. Then that talk with Coach Taggart was a big thing. We spent an hour straight talking, almost two hours. We talked about some real stuff."

Hunter went on a tour of 10 to 12 schools last week before wrapping things up in Tallahassee. And while he says he didn't know for sure that FSU would be his college destination, things seemed to be heading that way for awhile.