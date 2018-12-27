Sometimes, dreams can take awhile to come to fruition.

At one point during his stellar prep career at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla., Jordan Travis thought he might end up signing with Florida State, where his brother was a standout baseball player. He also strongly considered signing with Florida Atlantic to play for then-Owls offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Now, after a brief stint at Louisville, Travis will be doing both.

The dual-threat quarterback announced on Wednesday that he will enroll at Florida State in early January. He will be the first new signal-caller under head coach Willie Taggart and Briles, the Seminoles' newly hired offensive coordinator,.

"It's a dream come true," Travis said. "I can't wait to get to work with Coach Taggart and Coach Briles."

Travis will start classes at FSU on Jan. 7, and he said he can't wait to start learning the Seminoles' offense. He already was very interested in the possibility of transferring to FSU when he left Louisville last month, but the addition of Briles made it even more attractive.

Briles originally recruited him to FAU during his brief stint there, and the two immediately hit it off.

"His offenses go fast, and it's a very comfortable offense for the quarterback because he wants you to spread the ball around," Travis said. "It's truly a really fun offense to watch and now be a part of."