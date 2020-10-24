There seemed to be some positive strides made by first-year coordinator Adam Fuller's defense in the UNC game last week, at least in certain situations. The Seminoles performed well on third and fourth downs in that contest, and also in the red zone.

But there might not have been any bright spots during Saturday's 48-16 loss at Louisville.

FSU allowed the Cardinals (2-4, 1-4 in the ACC) to score on each of their first five drives -- four touchdowns and a field goal -- and the Seminoles forced just two punts in the entire game.

"We knew that this team had big-play capability," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "If you let them get in space, there's a chance that they can really make you pay. And obviously that happened."

Indeed, Louisville slapped the FSU defense around with big play after big play after big play.

Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham connected on passes of 66 and 58 yards to star receiver Tutu Atwell, and he completed three other passes for more than 20 yards.