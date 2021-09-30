In-depth Q&A with new FSU Basketball commit Tom House

House averaged 17 points per game as a junior and chose the Seminoles over Georgia and others. Shortly after announcing his decision, House sat down with Warchant.com to discuss his official visit last weekend, how the 'Noles were able to pull this off and how he expects to fit in the with the program.

Sharp-shooter Tom House , a 6-foot-6 wing from Ohio, announced Wednesday that he was committing to the Seminoles after taking an official visit last weekend; he joins versatile 6-9 Kansas product Cameron Corhen , who gave head coach Leonard Hamilton his pledge earlier this month.

It was only about two weeks ago that the Seminoles landed their first commitment for the 2022 class, and now they have another.

Q: I know this is a huge day for you, Tom, so tell me about the excitement level of committing to Florida State.

A: Oh, I was really excited today for sure. Definitely after being down there for the official visit, I had a feeling that's where I wanted to be at in a lot of ways.

Q: Let's jump right into it then. So what stood out to you early on about FSU? Even before the visit, what was your interest like?

A: The initial interest was really how successful Coach Hamilton has been, but another big thing was how long that staff has been there and been together. I knew they were doing something right, and that's what really sparked the interest early on for me.

Q: Speaking more of the fit, how do you see yourself fitting in with a Florida State program that has been bringing in some of the top players in the country in recent years? What kind of role do you see yourself playing in college?

A: I'm a high-energy player, and that's kind of how they center their values in practice. And I'm an athletic wing that can shoot it very well, and he (Hamilton) thinks I can play very well in their fast-paced offense and get up and down the court and help space things out.

Q: The team won't start full practices until Friday, but they have been doing some limited practices in recent weeks. Were they practicing when you took your official visit? And did you get to see what that looked like?

A: Yes they were. It was really cool. They have a lot of emphasis on energy, so their practices aren't dragging or anything like that. The one we watched was pretty quick, and I think they were still in their four-hours-a-week phase with the NCAA. It was really cool and intense.

Q: FSU has really been pushing the tempo on offense in recent years. Is that one of the things you liked about the program?

A: It's kind of how my high school plays. I have a really good point guard on my team, and I just think it's an exciting way to play and a better way to play. You can get your opponent more sped up and frustrated and get more shots. You've just got to get the right guys to make shots.

Q: Coming into this visit, did you know it was going to be FSU in the end? Or were you still up in the air? And can you talk more about the visit itself?

A: I was also very interested in Georgia, and I took my official visit there a weekend before. So it was coming down to those two. I didn't know it was going to be FSU before this weekend.

I felt more connected to the players at FSU. I felt my values aligned more with those players and guys always wanting to be in the gym, stuff like that. I felt that really helped. Then with the coaches, I felt they interacted with the players so well and the way I wanted to be coached. It was a big thing with the connection. The campus was awesome. There was CollegeTown, and it felt like a really good place.

I was around the whole team mostly on the visit, and we had several dinners together and spent a lot of time getting to know each other. My host was Wyatt Wilkes. Coach Hamilton was telling me when Wyatt came in, he was a stand-up-and-catch shooter. They think I'm really further developed at this stage. They feel I'm a guy that can create a little more with my shot.

Q: When you have talked to Coach Hamilton, what have those conversations been like? What does he focus on when he's recruiting you?

A: They have been recruiting me for awhile ... but he did a lot of non-recruiting things, which I thought was really good. It was very personal, and it felt like he wanted me more than just as a basketball player.

Q: That kind of leads into my next question. How big of a factor was academics and the coaching staff's focus on that. Pretty much everybody who stays in Hamilton's program finishes their degree.

A: I'm very interested in government and political science. That's a great place for political science, being in the capital of Florida. I met with the team's athletic adviser and that seemed to line up very well with everything. I liked how the coaches are really on top of things with majors and academics. Even when we are on the road for games, they have people there so you can stay on top of things. It was a really good situation.

Q: Then back on the court, how excited are you to be part of a program that has been winning at such a high level in recent years?

A: That was a big part. I know I'm coming into a place that is probably going to be very successful, and one I can add to it and fit in with whatever role they need me on this team. It is very exciting and a winning program with a very consistent coaching staff that has been together for so long.

Q: For the FSU fans who haven't yet seen your game yet, could you describe some of your strengths and weaknesses as a player? What are some things you do well and also things that you could do a little better once you get to FSU?

A: I would say my strengths would be energy, and just playing the game the right way. And I'm certainly a shot-taker in knowing when to take that shot. I think my shooting is one of my better things. I would say I'm a pretty good leader on the court. Then I would say some things I can work on better is building my body to be a college body. Working on getting toward the basket more and getting toward the rim athletically.

Q: Were you always a great shooter? Or did that start taking off during your sophomore or junior seasons?

A: I kind of grew up swimming my whole life and played basketball for fun, until I really got serious about it in my sophomore year and I really bought into it. I loved the game and I would say it developed really well as a sophomore to now. Going in every morning and shooting with teammates or my dad.

Q: You won't be able to play for FSU until 2022-23, but based on what you've seen, what do you think of the Seminoles' chances to have a big year this year?

A: The other college teams I've seen in practice, these guys were by far the best. They are very athletic and they have all the pieces. And I think the big piece they have is just how close they are. A lot of players are just on a team together, but these guys are all close and friends, and I think they are in a good spot.

Q: Lastly, before I let you go, it sounds like this could be a pretty big class for FSU. Are there any other players you plan to help the coaches recruit?

A: I have talked with a few of them. Either they are close to deciding or have FSU high on their list. ... The guy on the visit with me, DeAnte Green, is a guy they have been recruiting really hard. Then also the guy that just narrowed it down to four, Julian Phillips. I know they are on several guys.

