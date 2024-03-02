Desperate for a road win that would elevate its standing in a tight middle of the ACC pack, Florida State instead fell flat to one of the league’s worst teams.

Cam Corhen scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half but the Seminoles misfired often from up close and trailed off in the second half of a 85-76 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Trailing by three at the half, FSU shot 12 of 35 (34.3 percent) from the floor in the final 20 minutes.

FSU (15-14, 9-9 ACC) dropped its third game to a sub-100 team this season, following up defeats at Louisville in February and against Lipscomb in December. The Seminoles were looking to finish the regular season on a high note and perhaps challenge for one of the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament, but this loss further diminishes those chances.

Georgia Tech (13-16, 6-12) also outrebounded FSU 55-33. The Yellow Jackets had 21 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points.

"You get outrebounded by 20 rebounds, that says it all," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "… Dominating the boards like they did made a huge difference in the game. For us, that’s normally not the case. That’s a focus issue. That’s a toughness issue. I think that’s an area we need to improve."

Since the calendar turned to February, FSU is just 3-6. The Seminoles dropped a third loss to a team ranked below 100 in the KenPom rankings this season (December at home to Lipscomb, February on the road to Louisville).

Corhen was a bright spot on Saturday, shooting 6 of 11 from the floor with seven rebounds. He has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, averaging 11.2 points.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points on 4 of 9 shooting, the 15th straight game he has been in double figures. Watkins also had seven rebounds.

But FSU missed too many shots at point-blank range or in the lane. The Seminoles shot just 21 of 49 (42 percent) inside the arc, but the misses around the rim added up.

Baba Miller finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Darin Green Jr. hit three 3s in a span of under 80 seconds but FSU was otherwise off the mark.

Coming off a win over NC State, FSU had a chance to finish well and separate from a pack of ACC schools that are hanging around .500. But they needed to pick up road victories over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh before finishing with a home game against Miami. That now puts even more pressure on the Seminoles in their final two regular-season games.