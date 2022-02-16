In newly created GM role, Yray hopes to boost FSU football recruiting

It made sense that it was the first question he was asked on Wednesday afternoon.

Darrick Yray is in his first few weeks as the general manager of personnel for the Florida State football program. He is, in fact, the first person in history with that official job title.

So, he was asked exactly what his duties are going to be for Mike Norvell's program.

"You know, general overview, to help and improve organization," he said. "And just help everyone stay on the same page. And just get the best player for Florida State to do so. As recruiting has evolved over the years, it's an everyday experience now. Every hour, it changes by the hour.

"So, the more we can improve communications, it will help everyone be more effective."

Essentially, his role is similar to a general manager of an NFL team: To help make the roster as good as it can possibly be by being good at evaluations — in both the high school ranks and the transfer portal.

Yray said he will have a prominent role in scouting potential players for Florida State, working "hand in hand" with the other members of the staff.

"We're making sure we get multiple eyes on any prospect, any person we're going to evaluate for Florida State," he said. "And just to make sure all opinions are heard."

