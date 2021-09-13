In two games, Jermaine Johnson exceeds FSU DE sack total from 2020

That is more than all of FSU's defensive ends recorded all of last season combined.

Johnson, who came in this offseason from Georgia, has racked up four sacks in the Seminoles' first two games.

Not a lot is going right for the Florida State football team right now, but the play of grad transfer defensive end Jermaine Johnson has to be at the top of the list.

After being credited with 1.5 sacks in the season opener against Notre Dame, Johnson recorded another 2.5 on Saturday against Jacksonville State.

FSU's top sack producer in 2020 was Janarius Robinson, who finished with three. No other defensive end on the roster recorded a sack that season.

The Seminoles' entire pass rush has improved dramatically compared to one year ago. In two games, FSU has generated a total of nine sacks -- that was the same number produced by the 2020 Seminoles in nine games.

Johnson, who recorded five sacks last season at UGA, ranks second in the country (and first in the Power 5) with four sacks through two games. Army linebacker Andre Carter II ranks first with 4.5.

Johnson could have a tough time padding those numbers this Saturday at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have allowed just two sacks in two games.

The Seminoles (0-2) and Deacs (2-0) will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Wake Forest has opened with convincing wins over Old Dominion and Norfolk State.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council



