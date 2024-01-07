Indiana transfer athlete Jaylin Lucas commits to Florida State
Florida State earned its second transfer commit on Sunday with the commitment of Indiana transfer athlete Jaylin Lucas. A kick return specialist and running back at Indiana, Lucas is the younger brother of current Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas.
"It mean a lot to have an open relationship with Coach YAC (David Johnson) and Coach Norvell," Lucas said. "Sitting down and seeing the scheme, it really played a key part in me coming here and being a part of the Noles family."
In two seasons at Indiana, Lucas has rushed for 546 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries. He also has 329 receiving yards out of the backfield.
"They see me contributing big on special teams," Lucas said. "They evaluated me a big role in the offense. Probably be all over the field."
At 5'9, 170 pounds, Lucas is one of the most lethal kick returners in the country - being named an All-American kick returner by multiple outlets. Lucas has 1,163 return yards and three touchdowns in two seasons.
"I feel like I can bring my skillset here and be a huge factor to what's going on here," Lucas said. "They got guys here but I just want to be a part of time that's willing to die hard and go out and work each and every day."
Lucas is the sixth transfer commit for the Seminoles in the early period and he joins the Seminoles with two years of eligibility left and a possible third year should he redshirt at any point. Most importantly for Lucas, he gets to reunite with his brother.
"I'm very excited to reunite with my brother," Lucas said. "That's all I wanted to do really. He taught me everything that I know and he played a huge factor in my recruiting process and learning the game of football."
