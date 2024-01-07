Florida State earned its second transfer commit on Sunday with the commitment of Indiana transfer athlete Jaylin Lucas. A kick return specialist and running back at Indiana, Lucas is the younger brother of current Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas.

"It mean a lot to have an open relationship with Coach YAC (David Johnson) and Coach Norvell," Lucas said. "Sitting down and seeing the scheme, it really played a key part in me coming here and being a part of the Noles family."

In two seasons at Indiana, Lucas has rushed for 546 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries. He also has 329 receiving yards out of the backfield.

"They see me contributing big on special teams," Lucas said. "They evaluated me a big role in the offense. Probably be all over the field."