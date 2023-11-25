Travis is wearing his white game jersey in solidarity with his teammates and was spotted throwing the ball on the sideline while propped up in a seat.

After suffering an injury last week which required him to be carted off the field in the first quarter of the Seminoles' game against North Alabama and he announced Monday would end his FSU career, the sixth-year senior quarterback was spotted early in FSU's preliminary warmups Saturday evening at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, using crutches to move on the FSU sideline.

Even a serious, season-ending leg injury couldn't keep star Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis from missing his final FSU-Florida game.

Travis made his return to FSU practice Wednesday morning, riding into practice propped up in the back seat of a golf cart with a cast on his left leg. He remained through the entire practice, riding around to different portions of practice on the golf cart.

With Travis sidelined for the rest of the season, almost the entire FSU football team is wearing black shirts which read "Finish for 13" during early pregame warmups.

In Travis' absence, FSU will turn to redshirt junior backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker as its starter. Rodemaker threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns last week in relief of Travis. He's appeared in 22 career games, 21 of them off the bench, and thrown for 767 career yards, seven touchdown passes and five interceptions.

FSU-UF pregame updates

