Florida State’s top two playmakers practiced this week and are a full go for Saturday’s game against Miami.

Coach Mike Norvell had indicated Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman were making progress in their return to the field, although he wasn’t definitive in stating that either would play. On Saturday morning, an FSU spokesperson confirmed both receivers will be in uniform — which means the Seminoles can open up the playbook for the rivalry game with the Hurricanes (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

Wilson missed FSU’s last two games, at Wake Forest and at Pittsburgh, although he made the road trip last weekend and was on the sideline. The 6-foot-7 Wilson has 25 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Coleman missed FSU’s game at Pittsburgh, but he also made the trip and was on the sideline. Norvell had said Coleman was injured late in the game at Wake Forest. Coleman leads FSU in receptions (38), receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (nine).

Safety Jarrian Jones also returned to practice this week, moving around well in workouts.

“We're continuing to see as guys progress during the week just exactly where they'll be at,” Norvell said Wednesday. “I think we're seeing positive strides with a lot of guys ... We're trending in the right way and we'll see where it is as we get closer to kickoff."

While there has been speculation as to what injuries the Seminoles have had, none have been disclosed by the players or Norvell.

Without Wilson and Coleman, FSU leaned on Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson in the 24-7 win at Pittsburgh. And the tight ends caught half of Jordan Travis' 22 completions.

