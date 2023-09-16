Florida State will be without starting offensive linemen Robert Scott and Maurice Smith as well as safety Akeem Dent in Saturday's game at Boston College, according to a report by ESPN.com.

Neither Scott nor Smith played in FSU's win over Southern Miss. Smith walked around with the offensive linemen pregame in a boot, while Scott was not observed. Smith started 12 games for FSU in 2022, and he was an honorable mention All-ACC pick. Scott has started 31 games, including the opener against LSU on Sunday.

Without Smith and Scott, FSU could roll with a similar offensive line as the win over Southern Miss. From left, the Seminoles could start Bless Harris, Casey Roddick, Darius Washington, D'Mitri Emmanuel and Jeremiah Byers.

Dent also suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury against Southern Miss. He has started 27 games in his FSU career. Without Dent, FSU will use safeties Shyheim Brown and Kevin Knowles with freshmen like Conrad Hussey seeing increased playing time.

FSU coach Mike Norvell has not updated the injuries or timelines for a return for Smith, Scott or Dent.

Two receivers, Ja'Khi Douglas and Kentron Poitier, have also missed FSU's first two games.

The Seminoles will play Boston College on Saturday at noon (ABC).

