Florida State sophomore linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a "lower body injury,” head coach Willie Taggart confirmed on Monday.

* More updates from Willie Taggart's Monday press conference

Lars-Woodbey, who ranks fifth on the team with 19 tackles, was sidelined Saturday during the third quarter of Florida State's 35-24 victory over Louisville. He was making his first start at outside linebacker after playing the first three games at inside linebacker.

It marked the second season-ending injury for an FSU outside linebacker in two weeks; the Seminoles lost junior Joshua Kaindoh one week earlier.

Lars-Woodbey hinted that the injury would be season-ending in a post on Twitter over the weekend.

** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **