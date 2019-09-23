News More News
FSU Football injury news: Lars-Woodbey out for season, Blackman day-to-day

Ira Schoffel
Warchant

Florida State sophomore linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a "lower body injury,” head coach Willie Taggart confirmed on Monday.

Lars-Woodbey, who ranks fifth on the team with 19 tackles, was sidelined Saturday during the third quarter of Florida State's 35-24 victory over Louisville. He was making his first start at outside linebacker after playing the first three games at inside linebacker.

It marked the second season-ending injury for an FSU outside linebacker in two weeks; the Seminoles lost junior Joshua Kaindoh one week earlier.

Lars-Woodbey hinted that the injury would be season-ending in a post on Twitter over the weekend.

Taggart also stated that quarterback James Blackman is "day-to-day.” According to various sources, the sophomore quarterback sustained an MCL sprain during the game against Louisville.

If Blackman is unable to return this week, graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook would make his first start for the Seminoles this Saturday; he completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Louisville win.

Florida State (2-2) will take on N.C. State (3-1) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

{{ article.author_name }}