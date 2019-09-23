FSU Football injury news: Lars-Woodbey out for season, Blackman day-to-day
Florida State sophomore linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a "lower body injury,” head coach Willie Taggart confirmed on Monday.
Lars-Woodbey, who ranks fifth on the team with 19 tackles, was sidelined Saturday during the third quarter of Florida State's 35-24 victory over Louisville. He was making his first start at outside linebacker after playing the first three games at inside linebacker.
It marked the second season-ending injury for an FSU outside linebacker in two weeks; the Seminoles lost junior Joshua Kaindoh one week earlier.
Lars-Woodbey hinted that the injury would be season-ending in a post on Twitter over the weekend.
Everything happens for a reason. I put my blood, sweat and tears into this man.. just know that when one door closes for me, another one opens as well. I know my teammates are going to hold it down for me for the rest of this year and I can’t wait to be back with them soon! #WEST pic.twitter.com/cSGP3NdgeL— ϟ THOR ϟ (@JaidenWoodbey) September 22, 2019
Taggart also stated that quarterback James Blackman is "day-to-day.” According to various sources, the sophomore quarterback sustained an MCL sprain during the game against Louisville.
If Blackman is unable to return this week, graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook would make his first start for the Seminoles this Saturday; he completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Louisville win.
Florida State (2-2) will take on N.C. State (3-1) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
