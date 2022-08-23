Inside the huddle: 2024 CB Charles Lester

FSU has landed some very talented defensive backs the past couple of years. Sam McCall (Lake Gibson) and Azareye'h Thomas (Niceville) are two that will end up stars in college. FSU coaches will continue to develop defensive backs like Omarion Cooper and Kevin Knowles along with McCall and Thomas, and there will be plenty of big-time players who will want to come and play in Tallahassee. One of those players is four-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester. He may end up the best player to ever come out of Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview. Lester is a talent and FSU is right in the mix for him. We will break him down below:

What we like about Lester

What is not to like? He has size and Lester can flat-out run. You will see him get the ball on offense, take one step and is off to the races. On defense, Lester is the type of corner that you better not be late on passes. He will jump a route and take it back to the house. He has pretty good technique. He is a tremendous athlete who can beat you on either side of the football. When you watch him play on offense, Lester will just run by defenders. He is so smooth and the game comes easy to him.

What Lester needs to work on

There is not much for Lester to work on. He can get bigger and stronger. At times he is over aggressive and that can be used against him. Bigger corners are stiff and that does not seem to be the case with him. He does tackle with his head down so improving that part of his game is a must.

Final thoughts