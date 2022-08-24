Tylcean Luman attended FSU summer camp and did not disappoint. The Miami Jackson 2024 defensive end prospect went out and did some one on one drills and was impressive at times. He is a pass rusher off the edge. The question: Will Luman end up playing inside at the next level? He can play outside on run plays and move inside on passing downs. After his performance at the FSU Mega Camp, Luman walked away with an offer. His brother, Tycool Luman, is also being recruited by FSU.

What we like about Luman

His motor. He comes off the ball and just wants to embarrass the guy opposite him. His quick first step allows him to blow by slow-footed offenses tackles. Between his quickness off the edge and his natural strength, Luman can be tough to block one-on-one. He does a very good job of staying low, firing off the ball and getting into the backfield. We expect him to be a very good pass rusher at the next level.

What concerns us

Luman either needs to get to around 265-270 pounds and play end in a 3-4 defense or bulk up and get to 285-290 pounds and play tackle. He is caught between being an end and a tackle and that will be a concern for some college coaches. His lack of size and length is something we need to keep an eye on. We also need to see if Luman can put on the necessary weight to play at the next level.

Final thoughts