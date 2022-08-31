Florida State has recruited very well along the offensive and defensive lines. Earlier this year Keith Sampson from New Bern High School in North Carolina committed to the Seminoles. Tavion Gadson committed back in June. FSU is waiting on Jordan Hall from Westside High School in Jacksonville to make his decision. Hall is one of the best defensive tackles not only in Florida but the entire country. Keishawn Mashburn could end up one of the top lineman in Florida in the 2024 class. The Osceola watched his film and have come to a decision, Mashburn is really good.

What we like about Mashburn

Turn on his film and what is not to like? He physically whips the guy in front of him. Mashburn gets his hands on a defender and will move them away from the ball. It is not often you see a kid with his size and strength play running back. He will pick up yards running the football. We love how Mashburn gets to the second level and dominates. He is a very good run defender. He knows how to finish. The kid is a pancake man. He is very good at keeping his feet moving and driving a defender off the ball. His versatility allows him to excel both on the offensive and defensive lines. His feet are quick and that is one of the reasons why we like him on defense.

Where we have concerns

Anytime you come from a smaller program there are always concerns. He dominates guys that Keishawn is naturally bigger than. The question with Mashburn is will his talents translate to the next level. He will no longer be physically dominant over the competition. Is he big and strong enough to handle better players?

Final thoughts