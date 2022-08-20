Inside the Huddle: Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central

Ryan Wright, one of Rivals.com’s National Recruiting Analysts, recently spoke to 2023 four-star Adam Hopkins. The Thomas County (Ga.) Central receiver has mentioned Florida State as one of the schools he is considering. At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Hopkins will most likely end up playing in the slot at the next level. FSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Kansas State and Texas A&M are showing interest. The Seminoles are in need of some quality receivers and Hopkins may be one option. Hopkins has taken some visits to FSU. The Osceola turned on his film and here is our take on the talented receiver.

What we like about Hopkins

He can stretch the field. Hopkins gives you a prospect that has a nice blend of speed and quickness. You will see him fight for the ball and pull away from defenders. On defense you better be careful or he will jump a route and take it back to the house. His short area burst allows him to get by defenders. Love the way he comes up and tackles. He is not easy to block on screens. You will see him get under a receiver and make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. He has very good technique on defense.

What we feel he needs to work on

We would like to see Hopkins get bigger and stronger. Once he gets to college Hopkins will face bigger defensive backs. If he decides to play on defense, Hopkins could line up on other team’s top receivers. His size could end up an issue at the next level unless he spends time in the weight room. As a receiver we would like to see him do a better job of high-pointing the football. He has good hands — Hopkins needs to use them. When he allows the ball into his body, Hopkins gives the defender a chance to make a play. When on defense, Hopkins needs to learn that you don’t have to be super aggressive on every play. There are times the opposing offense can use that against him. We like his aggressiveness. That being said, it is not always a plus. We feel that a receiver can set him up later in a game if Hopkins is not careful.

Final thoughts