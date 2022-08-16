Inside the Huddle: Ranking FSU’s 2023 commits

With the commitment of Kenton Kirkland, Florida State now has 14 verbal commitments. The Seminoles’ class is now ranked 20th overall. With more than four months before the early (December) national signing period, FSU has plenty of time to move up the rankings. There are guys on their board like Jordan Hall, a defensive tackle from Jacksonville Westside that would help move the class rank into the top 15. Add prospects like five-star receiver Hykeem Williams (Stranahan), four-star receiver Adam Hopkins (Thomas County Central), four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester (Eagles Landing), four-star corner Damari Brown (American Heritage) and three-star linebacker Blake Nichelson (Manteca HS-LB) this class will be borderline top 10. Now not all of these players will end up at FSU but if they can pull in a few more of these guys FSU fans will be happy come mid-December.

Ranking FSU's commits

Keldric Faulk (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

1 - Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (6-5, 250) – Not since Josh Sweat committed have the Seminoles landed a defensive end with his measurable. He has size and length. One thing Faulk can do is use his hands. He can get off blocks and get to the quarterback. He has nice short-area burst. You can tell he is a very good athlete as Faulk plays tight end and makes an impact. We love the way Faulk gets after it on the football field. He has five-star talent and that is the reason why I have him as the top player in FSU’s class. (Fish ranking: High four-star) 2 - Roderick Kearney, Orange Park (6-4, 300) – If we were to re-rank these guys in 2-3 years Simmons should and could be the better player. Right now Kearney is the better player. Kearney has good size. He can anchor down and is tough to move off the ball. He uses his hands very well. You will see Kearney come off the ball and drive his guy backwards. He is very effective as a run blocker. You put him in pass pro and he more than holds his own against the very best. Kearney is a prospect that we could see starting as a freshman and ended up an All-ACC prospect by his third season at FSU. (Fish ranking: high four-star) 3 - Lamont Green Jr., Gulliver Prep (6-5, 230) – You look at Green back and the kid is wide. He is going to get much bigger. He has great length. Green impressed me when he went to FSU summer camp as a freshman. Whether at a camp, combine or a game, Green dominates. I have no idea how he has slid so far in the rankings. He is a top 15 player in Florida and by the end of this season you may be able to argue that Green should be in the top 10. (Fish Ranking: high four-star)





4 - Keith Sampson, New Bern, N.C. (6-3, 280) – When it comes to evaluating players from out of state I am tough on them. I turned on Sampson’s footage and was impressed (and FSU beat out Clemson and the SEC out for him). He is the best DT prospect FSU has landed since Marvin Wilson. He plays a little high so his technique needs some work. Love how he resets the line of scrimmage. He gets into the backfield. He has a pretty good first step. Love the way he fights through blocks. Sampson lives in the backfield. (Fish Ranking: mid four-star) 5 - Lucas Simmons, Clearwater Academy (6-8, 300) – From an upside standpoint Simmons would be No. 1 on this list. He is raw. You are looking at a potential Tra Thomas-type tackle down the road. He is big (6-8) and very athletic. Guys his size should not be able to move like him. He has the ability to move laterally. He can handle speed rushers. He does need to get bigger and stronger. His technique also needs to improve. For a 6-8 guy his wingspan should be longer. I feel if Simmons develops properly you are looking at a potential first-round pick down the road. (Fish Ranking: mid four-star) 6 - Quindarrius Jones, Meridian, Miss. (6-2, 200): Some will be surprised here. Jones’ film. while only highlights, really impressed me. Now I have never seen this guy live but off his highlights this kid is a legit four-star player. Love his versatility as you can play him as a safety or linebacker. He runs very well. I don’t think many close better at safety and Jones finishes. You can tell this kid loves to play football. I feel after 2-3 games into his senior year the SEC will be all over him. (Fish Ranking: mid four-star)



Samuel Singleton

7 - Samuel Singleton, Fleming Island (5-11, 180): Very good running back. Hoping he turns out to be a Chris Thompson-type back for FSU. He has very good straight-line speed. He is not going to shake a defender out of his cleats. We like that he does have some speed. FSU needs someone that can score quickly and on any play. Look for Singleton to be a very productive college back. (Fish Ranking: mid four-star) 8 - Vandrevius Jacobs, Vero Beach (6-0, 170): Jacobs is like the forgotten man in this class. He has performed very well every opportunity he has had this off-season. Jacobs gives FSU a true deep threat at receiver. What’s crazy: I feel this kid can end up a big-time corner for FSU. He is a very good athlete who should have a very productive career in college. He can play multiple positions as well as star on special teams. (Fish Ranking: Low four-star) 9 - Kenton Kirkland, Jacksonville Raines (6-1, 190): Do I see a future star, No? What I see is a Terrance Parks-type prospect. He has good size and overall has pretty good speed. He is not real fluid and that is a big reason why we see him more as a safety. He has a chance to contribute early on special teams. (Fish Ranking: Mid three-star)

Tavion Gadson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

10 - Tavion Gadson, Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins (6-4, 280): Tavion is a solid player. He should be a prospect who is a rotational player at FSU. Not sure if he has the ability to be a starter. If he moves inside to DE and puts on some weight we see him having a greater impact. If Gadson stays at end we see a player who is limited. He lacks great burst and is not going to get to the quarterback. He can hold up against the run. You can never have enough defensive lineman so from a depth standpoint, Gadson can really help you out. (Fish Ranking: Low three-star) 11 - Jabril Rawls, Pensacola Catholic (6-1, 170): Rawls can run. He has both speed and quickness. You can line him up as a field corner. You can move him inside to cover a slot. He has the athletic ability to be a very good corner in college. He is rail thin so putting on weight is a must. There will be an adjustment period from playing at Pensacola Catholic and going to a Power 5 school like FSU. You need some patience with Rawls. Fish Ranking: Low three-star) 12 - Darren Lawrence: Seminole: 6-2, 190: I wonder if Lawrence ends up in FSU class. He has size (6-2) but how many big receivers does FSU need on the roster who struggle to get separation. He is a possession receiver at the next level. If he is the fourth or fifth option in the class then there are no issues on taking him. (Fish Ranking: Low three-star) 13 - Demarco Ward: Duluth, Ga. (6-2, 200): When it comes to players from out of state I want to be cautious on judging them too hard. I like to get an in-person evaluation on players. I have never seen him in person. Watching his film I see a backup and special teams player. He may develop into a very good player but right now this is one I will question the take. He does not have great speed. My concern there is can he be an every down backer? These days a linebacker needs to be able to run. I am in a wait-and-see mode with Ward but it would not shock me to see FSU over recruit him in the end.

Unranked for now