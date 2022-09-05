One of those players who is going to make a decision sooner rather than later is Shawn Russ of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar. We had the opportunity to watch him Friday night and came away very impressed. Russ played well on both sides of the football. He had a touchdown grab and led his team for tackles. He displayed his willingness to come up and tackle the ball carrier. He also showed the ability on offense to go up and get the football. Russ is a very good prospect. We had the chance to correspond with Russ on Monday and asked him a few questions.

Florida State comes off its biggest win in over five years after taking down the LSU Tigers Sunday night. The win against a very good program and one from the SEC should catapult them into the conversation for some very good players come the middle of December.

Russ is going to take his time to make a decision but the talented defensive back will take a visit to FSU in the future. He will be going to the FSU vs. Florida game on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

You put out a top five list recently of South Carolina, Michigan, Kentucky, FSU and Louisville. Where do you stand with those programs right now and who stands above the rest?

Russ: “It is now down to three programs — FSU, Louisville and Michigan. Those are the three programs I will chose from.

What all Seminole fans want to know is what Russ thought about FSU's win Sunday night against LSU.

Russ: "Yes, I watched the game. FSU really showed me something different last night. That made a big difference in my recruitment. I love FSU.”

Where do you fit in for FSU?

Russ: I can see myself playing receiver on offense or defensive back on defense. It does not matter, I just want the ball in my hands.”

FSU is one of the top programs at putting defensive backs in the NFL. Who do you compare your game to?

Russ: "I am Baby Ramsey but I am also myself before I am anyone else.”

When will you make a decision?

Russ: "My birthday.” (In November.)