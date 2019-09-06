From a statistical standpoint, James Blackman delivered a nice season-opening performance against Boise State.

The redshirt sophomore, who beat out graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook for Florida State's starting quarterback job during preseason camp, completed 22 of 33 passes against the Broncos for 327 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

That gave him a quarterback efficiency rating of 182.9, which ranks No. 1 in the ACC and No. 17 nationally.

As impressive as the numbers look, however, Blackman and his coaches -- offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and head coach Willie Taggart -- all acknowledged this week that the quarterback's lapses in decision-making played a role in the Seminoles being shut out in the second half and falling to the Broncos, 36-31.

"I think he understands what he did wrong and where he needs to be better," Taggart said on Thursday. "And the majority of it is just staying focused, staying locked in to the game plan, staying locked in to the game. And if he does that, James will be fine."

