Bolden, a redshirt sophomore who spent his first two seasons at Florida State in the defensive backfield, turned in one of the biggest plays of the day for FSU's offense in Wednesday's practice.

And while playing wide receiver is still very new to him, the Tampa product was all smiles when discussing the switch on Friday.

"When I got the news, I was actually excited," Bolden said. "Growing up, I was playing running back. In high school, I played every position. And when I got here, I played corner. ... But I always wanted the ball in my hands. I always wanted to showcase my abilities, my speed, my vision."

Norvell didn't mandate that Bolden switch positions, but he explained to the sophomore why he thought it might be best for the team.

The Seminoles are very deep at cornerback, where Bolden was competing for playing time this preseason, but they are relatively thin at receiver. And Bolden's combination of size (6-foot-2, 196 pounds) and speed (he was a high school sprinter) could be a very welcomed addition to the Seminoles' offense.

"Isaiah's a really good athlete," Norvell said. "And I really like the young man a lot, too. He has a passion for this football team. He wants to be the best player that he can be."

What impressed Norvell the most was how receptive Bolden was to the idea.

"I told him, 'Whatever I can do to help the team is what I'll do,'" the redshirt sophomore said. "I didn't really care about staying at corner. I just cared about what the team needed, and what I can do to help the team win."

Bolden is more than just a tall athlete who can run fast. As a senior in high school, he displayed his playmaking ability by returning an interception 90 yards for a touchdown and returning a punt 93 yards for a score.

Then late last season, once Odell Haggins took over as interim head coach, Bolden moved into the starting kickoff return role and averaged 26.0 yards per attempt.

"He's been a returner -- has had the ball in his hands," Norvell said. "I think he has a chance to help impact this team. ... After three days, I like what I see."