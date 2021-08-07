Insider Report: DBs impress, could be a 'strength' of FSU football team

One of the highlights of preseason camp is the competition between wide receivers and defensive backs. It typically begins each day with 1-on-1s, followed by 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

While the receivers won their fair share of battles in the 1-on-1 portions of Saturday's practices, the edge in the team drills went to the defensive backs, as there were multiple pass break-ups and interceptions.

“I thought it was good. I thought we had some good back-and-forth, some nice catches, some really good plays from the defensive backfield,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “A couple interceptions that were created.”

The Seminoles' pass defense was not good at all during the 2020 season, but Norvell said he believes it could be a team strength this fall. He thinks the younger defensive backs who were forced into early action will learn from that experience, and he is clearly excited about the transfers who came on board this offseason.

“The defensive back group has to be a strength for us this year," Norvell said. " We’ve added some newcomers that I think are really going to contribute in a lot of great ways. ... That’s got to be a great unit for us. I really liked what I saw.”

One of the many players FSU acquired through the transfer portal is former Arkansas Razorback Jarques McClellion, and he had a particularly good day at the office Saturday, picking off one pass and breaking up others. The redshirt junior, who played cornerback at Arkansas but is working at free safety with the Seminoles, competed with the veterans in the early practice session.

When asked if he expected McClellion to be making so many plays to open up camp, Norvell responded, “Absolutely.”

“He’s a guy that started at corner for his first two years at his previous institution. Coming in here, being able to play free safety really adds to the talent, potential and competition at that spot,” Norvell said. “He definitely showed up today. I was really pleased to see him making plays on the ball.”

There was some injury news in the secondary as well.

The Seminoles were without redshirt sophomore cornerback Jarrian Jones on Saturday, and Norvell said that could be the case for a little while longer. He said Jones likely will miss the "first part of camp."