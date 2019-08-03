Insider Report: Defensive ends excited about new roles in FSU's 3-4 defense
Neither Josh Kaindoh nor Janarius Robinson came to Florida State to be an outside linebacker.
The two juniors have played their first two seasons of college football at defensive end, and that's still the position they're listed at on the FSU roster.
But in reality, with the Seminoles expected to be switching to a mostly (if not completely) 3-4 look in 2019, Kaindoh and Robinson will be getting most of their reps at outside linebacker.
Which means standing up. Playing in space. Dropping back in coverage.
Things they haven't done in quite a while.
"Ninth and 10th grade," Kaindoh said Saturday morning, when asked the last time he stood up on defense.
He then added that he liked it, saying with a smile: "A big dude moving around."
Kaindoh and Robinson are both that. Kaindoh is listed at 6-foot-7, 261 pounds, and Robinson is 6-5, 261.
"It really doesn't matter," Robinson said. "If you can still move and tackle in space and do those types of things, it really doesn't matter on your body size."
During each of the first two days of preseason practice, Kaindoh and Robinson have been working out with the Seminoles' outside linebackers and not with Odell Haggins' defensive line group.
Maybe that will change as the preseason wears on. Maybe the Seminoles will run more 4-3 than they've shown through the first two days.
