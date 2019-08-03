Neither Josh Kaindoh nor Janarius Robinson came to Florida State to be an outside linebacker.

The two juniors have played their first two seasons of college football at defensive end, and that's still the position they're listed at on the FSU roster.

But in reality, with the Seminoles expected to be switching to a mostly (if not completely) 3-4 look in 2019, Kaindoh and Robinson will be getting most of their reps at outside linebacker.

Which means standing up. Playing in space. Dropping back in coverage.

Things they haven't done in quite a while.

"Ninth and 10th grade," Kaindoh said Saturday morning, when asked the last time he stood up on defense.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com