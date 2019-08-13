BRADENTON, Fla. -- Some true freshmen arrive in college with a reputation for being a playmaker, based primarily on what they did in high school.

Others grab the attention of veteran players during summer workouts, shortly after they arrive on campus -- either with their work ethic or their natural talent.

It's the rare newcomers who stand out during the first few weeks of preseason drills, when the practice fields are filled with older teammates and the playbook and techniques are being taught at a breakneck pace.

Madison County product Travis Jay has checked off all three boxes.

The former four-star recruit, who led his high school team to state championships in football and basketball, turned heads during the summer with his efforts in player-run practices. And now he's continuing his impressive run during the first two weeks of preseason.

Jay apparently put an exclamation point on Florida State's Saturday practice with a "pick-six" during 11-on-11 drills, and then he snared another interception one day later.

"The last two practices, he's pretty much ended practice with an interception," FSU coach Willie Taggart said on Tuesday morning. "That's good for a young guy. You see him, each day he's getting comfortable with what we're doing. And you see the more comfortable he gets ... the athletic ability takes over.

"He's showing us exactly why we recruited him. He's a heck of a talent, and I can see that young man helping us this year."

Jay came to Florida State as part of a loaded class of freshman defensive backs, but he wasn't even one of the two highest-rated prospects in the group. Five-star cornerback Akeem Dent took top honors, and safety Brendan Gant was next on the list.

Jay might have been hindered in the recruiting rankings by two factors -- one being that Madison County is a smaller school located in a rural area, and also his splitting time between several positions. Jay not only was a standout on defense for the Cowboys, but he also played quarterback on offense.

Taggart said that double-duty is partly responsible for his rapid ascension through the Seminoles' depth chart.