Insider Report: FSU RB Trey Benson hoping for breakout season

Two years removed from a devastating knee injury, and essentially three years removed from contributing on a football field (Benson had just six career carries at Oregon), the Mississippi native is expecting to contend for a starting spot with the Seminoles this fall.

The Oregon transfer is hoping to turn even more now that the 2022 season is almost here.

Trey Benson immediately turned heads with the size, speed and quickness he displayed during Florida State's spring practice.

"I feel like I'm way faster than before the injury," Benson said. "I knew I was going to get comfortable again, I just didn't know when."

He said that feeling came during the first scrimmage of the spring.

"That's when I realized I was back," Benson said.

But what does "back" exactly mean when it comes to Benson? It's hard to know. Other than the six rushing attempts he got last year at Oregon, he hasn't played in a competitive football game since leading his high school team to back-to-back state championships in Mississippi.

He rushed for 3,616 yards and 48 touchdowns his final two years at St. Joseph's Catholic, but because of the knee injury in 2020 and then the recovery in 2021, he has rushed for just 22 yards since.

Now, he's battling with Treshaun Ward for the starting spot with the Seminoles. And either way, he figures to be a big part of the FSU offense in 2022.

That's how impressive the 6-foot-1, 215-pound back was in the spring.

Benson, who says he "cherishes" the sport now after essentially not playing the last two seasons, has big goals in mind now that he's 100 percent healthy.

"One-thousand-yard season," Benson said with a smile. "I mean, we haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2019 with Cam Akers. So, that's a goal for me."

And what does he have to do to get there?

"Stay healthy," he said. "That's the main thing for me. If I stay healthy, I'm good."

OL Scott opens up about weight gain

Robert Scott already has started 18 games in his college career, but the redshirt sophomore still had plenty of room to grow heading into 2022. And he has taken that quite literally.

The Arkansas native is currently listed at 6-5 and 334 pounds. Last year he was listed at 311 pounds. Scott admits he probably put on a bit too much weight in the offseason and is trying to shed a few pounds -- which shouldn't be too difficult practicing in July and August in Tallahassee -- as camp progresses.

"If I can lose 10 more pounds, I'll be straight," Scott said. "Right now, I'm 330. I'm trying to get down to 320. So, I think I'll be good when I hit that weight."

FSU's starting left tackle said the main thing he has been working on this offseason is improving his pass protection.

"Because the game is evolving," he said. "They're always bringing new stunts, new things to be looking out for. And also me communicating when I see stuff like that. Because sometimes if I see it, it don't do them (the other linemen) no good if I don't tell them - you know, the guy right beside me. So, we've all been working as a unit."

LB Lundy feeling like a new man

His coaches have talked about it. His teammates have talked about it. Fellow linebacker Tatum Bethune said he could see a "six-pack" now.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker D.J. Lundy has changed his body composition since last fall, and he appears to be quicker and more athletic than he's been since arriving at FSU.

"I feel like I can move better," Lundy said. "I'm just in better shape. I feel like I can compete against other players better. I just feel good about my body now. And it's just allowed me to move and play a lot more confident."

Lundy started 11 games a season ago and finished with 69 tackles, including five for loss. He made a significant jump from the expected struggles he had when he was thrown out there as a true freshman in 2020.

He is hoping to make another jump this season, which is why he worked so hard on transforming his body. He's now listed at 232 pounds.

"This is probably the lightest I've been since my freshman year of high school," said Lundy, who was a three-time state wrestling champion at Irwin County High in Ocilla, Ga. "I didn't lose any strength. I still feel like I can do what I need to do."

