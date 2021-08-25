Insider Report: Travis Jay finds home at CB; Love-Taylor elated to be back

"The corners have to be your most competitive one-on-one players," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "They've got to be athletic enough to win the one-on-ones out there. And he fits all those bills."

Now, as he enters his third year of college, Jay appears to have found a permanent home at cornerback. And the Seminoles' coaches believe they're about to see him at his very best.

During his decorated high school career, he played a number of positions on offense and defense. Then as a redshirt freshman at Florida State last fall, he lined up at both safety positions and as a slot cornerback.

Based on the first two-and-a-half weeks of preseason practice, the move appears to be a rousing success. Each day during 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Jay has proven extremely difficult for opposing receivers to beat for receptions.

At 6-foot-2, he has the height and length to match up with Florida State's biggest wideouts; and he also has the quickness to stick with some smaller, shiftier receivers.

"It's really a one-on-one battle all the time," Jay said, explaining why he is happy to be on an island at cornerback. "You're gonna win your one-on-one or you're gonna lose. I'm a dog, so I don't plan on losing."

Jay did, of course, lose some battles when he was thrust into action in 2020. But Norvell and Fuller have both said they probably gave him too many tasks to master too early in his career, plus he also dealt with a nagging lower-leg injury for much of the year.

This preseason, he has looked like the celebrated four-star prospect he was coming out of high school.

Jay not only has great athletic ability -- he led Madison County High to multiple state championships in football and basketball -- but he also has bulked up in a big way. His Rivals profile in high school listed him at 181 pounds; as a true freshman at FSU, he weighed 185.

Today, he said he checks in at 203 pounds. And he likes using that extra strength to get physical with wideouts and in run support.

"It feels good. I'm still light," Jay said. "I feel faster and stronger."