Insider Report: New FSU LB Andrews, RB Williams pushing for playing time

When he first entered the transfer portal, former Maryland linebacker Cortez Andrews said, he never thought he would end up back in his hometown playing for Florida State.

After two-plus weeks of practice, the former Godby High star says it has “been excellent” getting the chance to return to the city where he was raised and following players he grew up watching, such as Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey.

The redshirt sophomore linebacker said he loves the FSU coaching staff and is thrilled about being home with his family.

“I love it here. I love my hometown of Tallahassee," Andrews said. "Being born and raised here, I love the weather, I love the people. I love Florida State, the atmosphere, man. It’s been great. I have been very happy. Every day is a new day for me. Never look at the past. Every time I get the chance to get better, grow as a player and as a man. So, it’s been a great thing.”

Even though he has moved closer to home and is enjoying the transition, that doesn’t mean there haven't been challenges. Learning the Seminoles' playbook and adjusting to the overall scheme of the defense this offseason have been his top priority.

“Extra film, extra notes, it’s been a lot of great things. There’s been challenges, but I am adjusting real well and it’s a day-by-day thing, so every day I am trying to get better,” Andrews said. “Constantly learning, constantly asking questions, trying to be the best version of myself.”

Andrews said he is comfortable with his own assignments, but he's still working on understanding how he fits in with the other 10 players around him and the totality of the defense.

“Knowing what everyone else has to do in front of me,” Andrews said. “Me being the linebacker, I've got to know not just my job, but what my defensive lineman is doing because that affects my gaps; what my secondary is doing because that affects who my support player is.”

According to Andrews, there are similarities between Florida State’s scheme and Maryland’s. His strong early connection with FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve has also eased the transition.

“He does a great job of really just making sure I am understanding, even if I’m not sure. I’m not a perfect guy at all. He’ll come up to me. He’s a great teacher to me,” Andrews said. “He’s been like that since I got here. Whether its one-on-one time or when we’re out on the field, he helps me out.”

Marve, who spoke with the media this past weekend, said he’s been impressed with Andrews and likes that he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

"He's come in, he's made a name for himself. Just working his behind off," Marve said, adding that you can tell Andrews is proud to be a Seminole. "Keeping his mouth closed and trying to be the best version of himself. He's been around college football before.”

When asked about his game, Andrews said he is a, “physical linebacker who loves contact and coming downhill to make plays.” He also believes he can bring a veteran presence to the team.

“As an older guy, you have to help the younger guys. I once was a young guy too, so I know how it feels to come into all of this. It’ll make your head spin,” Andrews said. “So, I think I love teaching young guys just to work hard. Even if you don’t know. No question is a dumb question.”