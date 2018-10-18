They're rested and recharged. The off-week took care of that.

They're motivated. Chalk that up to a 3-3 record and too many inconsistent performances.

They're excited. That's thanks -- at least in part -- to a second half of the season that features four games against nationally ranked opponents.

It takes only a few moments of speaking with Florida State's defensive players and defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett to understand just how determined they are to finish the statement that they started to make two weeks ago against Miami.

"The second half is a great opportunity," sophomore safety Cyrus Fagan said. "We have a lot of ranked opponents coming up. And this is where we stand tall."

"There's a renewed energy that I feel from the group, since we've been back from the break," Barnett said before practice on Wednesday. "Looking forward to finishing out this season."

The word "finish" likely has been the word most often used around the Florida State practice fields and meeting rooms in recent days. The Seminoles are still angered by the fact that they let a 27-7 second-half lead slip away at Miami, and they are eager to show that they've learned that lesson in the second half of the season, which begins Saturday against visiting Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ESPN2).

For nearly three quarters, Barnett's defense smothered Miami's running game and continually harassed quarterback N'Kosi Perry. But the 'Noles were unable to keep the Hurricanes at bay after a pair of critical turnovers by FSU's offense.

"It was amazing," redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cory Durden said of the first two-plus quarters. "Because I honestly feel like we have the best D-Line in the country. And it showed in the Miami game. I mean we dominated them up front. They really couldn't do anything with us."

"It definitely was a step forward," said sophomore safety Stanford Samuels III. "I just feel like we need to keep our foot on the gas for the whole game. And not let up and not let the crowd, or anything that happens in the game, affect how we're playing. Just play the same way throughout the whole game, and we'll be fine."