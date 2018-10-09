Speaking publicly for the first time since the game, Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said on Tuesday that he knew Miami would go right back to 6-foot-5 receiver Lawrence Cager on that critical fourth-down play Saturday.

All the coaches did.

Barnett said he kept freshman Asante Samuel Jr., on the Hurricanes' junior receiver in the third quarter of a 27-7 game because he believed Samuel would make the play again. On third down, Samuel had jarred the ball loose before Cager could come down with a touchdown catch.

"I even said, 'Coach, he's a dog, he's going to get it done. He's going to get it done,'" Barnett said. "I had faith in him to get it done. Unfortunately, their guy made a play."

Samuel was on the field for 16 plays against the Hurricanes. Fellow true freshman A.J. Lytton was on the field for 14.

Both are playing well enough, Barnett said, that they deserve to be seeing game action. Starters Levonta Taylor and Kyle Meyers are getting the majority of the reps, obviously, but the Florida State defensive coordinator showed no hesitation in playing his rookies against the rival Hurricanes.

"They did pretty good," Barnett said. "They've earned that time. Because we're not giving anybody anything. They've earned it. We always say, 'Best players play.' And by their play, they've earned that time. And they did a pretty good job.

*ALSO SEE: More updates from Tuesday's practice, plus additional interviews

"Obviously, to be thrown into the fire in a game like that, we have trust in those guys that they can get it done. And they will get it done. It'll pay off in the future."

In the case of Samuel, specifically, the FSU defensive coordinator said he thinks the young cornerback will be just fine moving forward.

"He'll learn from that situation," Barnett said. "The type of kid that he is, tough, hard-nosed kid, he'll bounce back and be ready to go from here on out."

"He's handled it good," junior cornerback Levonta Taylor said of Samuel. "As a DB, when you give up a play like that, you've just got to keep your emotions inside. I know he's pissed off about that play. But other than that, I know he's going to move on and improve for the rest of the season."

Painful pass interference calls

Starting cornerback Kyle Meyers was called for pass interference three times on Saturday. All three extended drives, including one that helped Miami put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

Barnett said he talked to his defensive back afterward about the mistakes.

"Kyle's got to play better," Barnett said. "He's got to find the ball. And we've been talking about it. And I told him that. So, you know, this is no secret. 'You're a good cover guy. You're in position. Look for the ball.'

"So we've been really stressing that to him. On one of them in particular, I thought he would have an interception. Just look back for the ball. So we've been stressing that to him, and hopefully you'll see those results these next six games coming up."