After shedding more than 20 pounds, Florida State linebacker Dontavious Jackson not only looks like a new man. He feels like one.

Jackson, who came to FSU as the nation’s No. 5-ranked inside linebacker in the class of 2016, was once listed on an official Seminoles roster at 249 pounds. That number has fluctuated throughout his two years on campus, but there is no disputing that he currently is in the best shape of his career.

Jackson entered this spring looking svelte at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds, and he said he has felt a dramatic difference during the first two weeks of spring drills.

“I feel way better,” Jackson said. “I feel quicker, stronger, faster than I ever was. I’m in the best shape of my life right now.”

The timing of Jackson’s physical transformation couldn’t be better for him or the Seminoles.

FSU’s defense was hit hard by graduation and early departures across the board, but no position saw more attrition than the linebacker segment. Senior starters Matthew Thomas, Ro’Derrick Hoskins and Jacob Pugh have all moved on, leaving a wide-open race for starting jobs.

While Jackson might not be a shoo-in for one of those spots, he definitely has an inside track. He recorded 17 tackles as a top backup and special-teams player last season, and head coach Willie Taggart says Jackson has had a very good transition under the new coaching staff.

“He’s having fun,” Taggart said. “Not just here in spring ball, but throughout ‘The Chase’ (winter conditioning) and all. He’s been one of the kids that’s having fun competing and is excited about what’s going on. …

“He’s very athletic. He’s running around pretty good, and he’s making some plays on defense.”

Like most players on Florida State’s roster, Jackson is getting accustomed to playing for a new position coach. Former linebackers coach Bill Miller was not retained, and longtime Taggart assistant Raymond Woodie is now leading that group.

Woodie coached defensive ends and linebackers under Taggart at Western Kentucky, then was defensive coordinator with him at USF, and coached outside linebackers and special teams at Oregon.

So far, Jackson has liked what he’s seen.

“He’s definitely demanding,” Jackson said. “He’s strict, but he knows what he wants.”