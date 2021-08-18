Insider Report: Young 'Noles look ready to make contributions
After Florida State’s first scrimmage over the weekend, head coach Mike Norvell pointed out that many of the Seminoles who are emerging as key contributors are “young in age.”
Over the past few days, a handful of those impressive young players have been made available to the media to discuss their camp performances and their progress so far this offseason.
In this Insider Report, we take a closer look at the impressive camps from DBs Hunter Washington and Shyheim Brown, WR Malik McClain and DE Derrick McLendon.
Norvell: McClain 'on the fast track'
When he spoke with the media on Monday, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell made it clear that the Seminoles have plans for freshman wide receiver Malik McClain this fall. He said that McClain and fellow freshman wideout Joshua Burrell were “on the fast track” to helping the team this season.
McClain, a four-star recruit from the IMG Academy, has made a string of nice plays throughout the preseason, including an impressive catch-and-run during Tuesday's practice.
When he talked with reporters Tuesday, McClain said he has “grown a lot mentally and physically" over the last few months. He also has continued to refine the skills he flashed in the spring, like his knack for making plays downfield.
“Yards after the catch is the biggest thing. Once you get the ball in your hands, you've got to make something happen,” McClain said. “Get to the end zone, extra yards, anything. That’ll help the offense down the road.”
Since he enrolled early at FSU, the 6-foot, 4-inch wideout said he has gotten a lot of support from the older Seminole wide receivers.
“They really took me in and showed me the ropes. From the simple, everyday stuff to the complex stuff,” McClain said. “They just helped me and helped me along the way to where I am right now.”
