Inspired by Jalen Ramsey, Shamar Arnoux has learned to set competitive edge

As a young football player in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Shamar Arnoux was able to develop his love for competition. His time in South Florida allowed him to set an edge in his game before transferring from Westlake High School to Carrollton High school prior to his senior year.

During his youth, there were a number of defensive backs that Arnoux could have been influenced by, but it was Florida State great and NFL star Jalen Ramsey that caught Arnoux's attention.

"I fell in love with that part of the sport watching Jalen Ramsey. Growing up, I always looked up to Jalen Ramsey. To see that he played every position in the secondary — corner, safety, nickel — that influenced me and inspired my competitive edge."

It's not just the versatility, it's Ramsey's ability to get in receiver's heads that also made him stick out to Arnoux as a kid.

"Oh, yeah, that's me," Arnoux laughed. "There is a time and place for it but I feel like DBs need to be nasty. The receiver already has the advantage on you going forward. I'm smart, I think outside of the box. I'm going to get into your head knowing that I'm going to move backwards. So me talking and getting into your head slows down your route because you're trying to figure out what I'm going to do."

After a wild recruitment, Arnoux flipped and signed with Florida State on signing day and now he has a chance to pick up the mantle and emulate the player that he grew up idolizing.