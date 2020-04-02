News More News
football

Interact with us: Auburn vs. Florida State national championship replay

Warchant.com Staff
Warchant.com

As part of its College Football Classics series, ESPNU/WatchESPN is replaying the 2014 national championship game between Florida State and Auburn today at 1 p.m. ET.

Warchant.com subscribers are encouraged to participate in this interactive event by taking part in a Live Thread on our Tribal Council message boards by posting comments and questions during the game.

The Warchant staff will be participating in that thread as well, and we'll bump things up a notch in the second half with a live video stream featuring running commentary as FSU claims the 2013 national title.

** LIVE: Game thread starting at 1 p.m. ET **

FSU wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's game-winning catch in the 2014 national championship game will air today on ESPNU.
FSU wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's game-winning catch in the 2014 national championship game will air today on ESPNU. (Getty Images)

