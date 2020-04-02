As part of its College Football Classics series, ESPNU/WatchESPN is replaying the 2014 national championship game between Florida State and Auburn today at 1 p.m. ET.

Warchant.com subscribers are encouraged to participate in this interactive event by taking part in a Live Thread on our Tribal Council message boards by posting comments and questions during the game.

The Warchant staff will be participating in that thread as well, and we'll bump things up a notch in the second half with a live video stream featuring running commentary as FSU claims the 2013 national title.

** LIVE: Game thread starting at 1 p.m. ET **