THE LATEST: Daquayvious Sorey’s name isn’t exactly a familiar one in the recruiting world, but it probably will be soon enough. The 6-foot wide receiver holds just three offers as things stand, but that number is brought into focus when you realize he’s yet to start his freshman year at Florida’s Graceville High School. A class-of-2023 prospect, Sorey has seen Florida, Florida State and Southern Miss make things official and more offers are on the horizon.

Below, Sorey discusses the infancy of his recruitment and looks ahead to what the future may hold.





IN HIS WORDS





ON FLORIDA:

“To me, Florida is a really good school. I grew up liking Florida. I was big into Tim Tebow, you know? That’s how I got into them. Then, I like some of the wide receivers that always end up going there. Some of those guys are the guys I look up to.”





ON THE PITCH FROM THE GATORS:

“I haven’t been up there yet, but I talk with (assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff). He seems like a real cool dude. He just tells me to keep my grades up and stay out of trouble. That’s most of the talks for right now.”





ON FLORIDA STATE:

“FSU? Man, that’s like a family. It’s seriously like that up there. With FSU, it’s just people that I really want to be around. It’s like being around my own family.”ON HIS FSU VISIT:“I like the campus. I have a cousin that goes up there so I’ve only been up there with her but I loved it.”





ON SCHOOLS THAT COULD BE CLOSE TO OFFERING:

“USF came to the school and they like me. They were there in the spring and really liked me. We talked. I really want an offer from Oregon, though. I love Oregon.”



