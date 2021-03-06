The Florida State men's basketball team could have clinched its second straight regular-season ACC championship two different ways on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Seminoles went 0-for-2. First, they were stunned by Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., 83-73. And then they watched Virginia cruise to an 68-58 victory at Louisville. With the win, the Cavs improved to 17-6 overall and 13-4 in the ACC. The Seminoles trounced UVA in the teams' lone matchup this season, but they will finish second in the conference with an 11-4 mark (15-5 overall). Because teams played uneven schedules this season due to COVID-19, the league title was determined by conference winning percentage. As the No. 2 seed, FSU will play Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the ACC quarterfinals at Greensboro, N.C.

