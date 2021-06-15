Is 4-star OL commit Aliou Bah locked in with FSU Football after visit?

Bah started by running through the itinerary of the first day of the visit.

"Right when we got there, we had breakfast at the hotel we were staying at with all the coaches," Bah said. "This felt different, like with everything you see on this trip. We did a lot of academics stuff on Friday. I met with my academic adviser, and my plan is to graduate in three years with a degree in business. And we toured the buildings, where I would be. Then after that, I had a position meeting with Coach Atkins (FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins), and that was great -- where we could really talk ball. He's such a really smart coach, and I could tell how he teaches and coaches me is going to be special when I get there.

"Then we had a branding meeting (Name, Image and Likeness) with some of the guys to go over my brand and what they are doing in the state of Florida. I also had a meeting with my professor during the day ... and by the way, the food in Tallahassee is really, really good. We also ate at 51 on Madison. Then we got to see the players lift and spend some time with Coach Storms (strength coach Josh Storms)."

Along with being a talented football player, Bah takes his academics very seriously. But the Memphis native had to laugh at one part of his academic presentation this weekend.

"It was really great and detailed," Bah said. "The funny thing is my adviser, when we first started, we didn't talk about academics yet and she pulled up my film on Hudl and watched my tape. That was funny and so good to see. That's the first time that's ever happened."

Bah and Atkins have had a very strong relationship throughout the recruiting process, which is a major reason why the four-star lineman committed to the Seminoles in early May.

But after coming to Tallahassee twice this month, including once for the Elite Camp, Bah saw an even different side of his future position coach.