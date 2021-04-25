 FSU QB target MJ Morris gives the latest on his recruitment
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 21:25:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Is Florida State back on top for Rivals250 QB MJ Morris?

Michael Langston • Warchant
ATLANTA -- It hasn't been one of the wildest rides in college football recruiting history, but Rivals250 quarterback MJ Morris is providing some interesting twists and turns.

Especially when it comes to the Florida State Seminoles.

After saying that Florida State was his leader in early March, Morris walked that back a few weeks ago and said everything was even between the Seminoles and a few other schools. Then he showed up for Sunday's Rivals Camp Series event in Atlanta, and things had changed again.

Four-star QB MJ Morris speaks with reporters before Sunday's Rivals camp in Atlanta.
Morris recently visited Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Florida State, and he has a trip planned to Nebraska.

So where do things stand for the four-star quarterback right now?

"I would say Florida State is at the top," Morris said Sunday afternoon. "Then I would say there is Georgia Tech, and then NC State. I also have a visit to Nebraska coming up in May."

So FSU is again the leader?

{{ article.author_name }}