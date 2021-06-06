Is FSU still on top for coveted DE Nyjalik Kelly after visit?

*ALSO SEE: Recruiting nuggets, observations from FSU's Elite Camp

From the sounds of things, the fun of recruiting is just getting started for the Fort Lauderdale product.

"It feels so great to be back," Kelly said. "I like it. Actually, I love it. And it feels exactly how I expected it to in being back at FSU. I've only been to one visit, and that was the cookout at Miami. With FSU, though, it feels different here. There's such a high comfortable feeling. It feels like home, and I really love the coaches here.

"But at the same time, I have to finish up all my visits and see where things go."

When speaking of the FSU coaches, Kelly had very high praise once again for defensive ends coach John Papuchis. It was Papuchis who started recruiting Kelly before he was well known in recruiting circles, and that fact has never been lost on Kelly.