Is it time to change the way we are thinking about this FSU defense?
Coming out of Florida State's bye week, FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller spoke on two things he wanted to see from his defense going forward.
Faster starts and more complete performances.
Fuller got the first of those in FSU's first game out of the bye week vs. Virginia Tech. The FSU defense began the game with three consecutive three-and-outs, allowing the Seminoles to quickly build a 22-0 lead.
He got the second of his requests last week in the Seminoles' win over Syracuse. FSU's defense allowed just 261 yards of offense and held Syracuse to a season-low 3.9 yards per play in the Seminoles' resounding 41-3 victory over the Orange.
"Defensively, probably our most complete performance that we've had. Just loved the effort, the energy, the physicality that showed up throughout the course of the game. We knew we were going to see a variety of different looks and potential schemes in the game. I thought our guys did a good job of handling that. Really made it difficult for Syracuse to get anything rolling..." FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the Syracuse game. "It was a really good performance by our guys on that side of the ball."
At the time, the Week 3 Boston College game seemed to be an alarming slap in the face that the FSU defense was not what we thought it was, that a defense that seemed to have all the pieces may not be coming together entirely.
The three games since, however, have provided some significant evidence that Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill was an anomaly. The last three games, FSU's defense has held each of its last three opponents below their season average in yards per play and allowed a total of seven second-half points.
Halfway through the 2023 season, FSU is allowing 18.3 points per game (tied for 20th nationally against FBS opponents) and 18th nationally in red-zone touchdown percentage (42.9%).
While the Seminoles are outside the top 25 nationally in yards per play allowed, yards per pass attempt allowed and yards per rush allowed, their body of work and how well they have embraced the "bend but don't break" philosophy has been a very encouraging trend.
"I know the heart that our guys have. We've seen that throughout the course of the year when they have had their backs against the wall and needed to respond and they have," Norvell said. "Now it's about fighting for every yard, just bringing that mindset. Nothing's going to come easy. We want to make sure that we do all the things necessary to force teams to have to earn it. I think they've done a good job of improving in that area. We've still got some steps that are necessary, some improvement that must occur. I think our guys have taken a great ownership in that."
|Opponent
|Points per game this season
|Points scored vs. FSU defense
|Yards per play this season
|Yards per play vs. FSU
|
LSU
|
45.3
|
24
|
7.91
|
7.17
|
Southern Miss
|
23.7
|
13
|
5.04
|
4.16
|
Boston College
|
27.7
|
22
|
5.58
|
6.09
|
Clemson
|
32.2
|
24
|
5.74
|
5.43
|
Virginia Tech
|
24.4
|
10
|
5.29
|
5.05
|
Syracuse
|
28.7
|
3
|
5.78
|
3.9
With every team in the country now having played at least six games this season, the sample size is large enough that comparing how opposing offenses have performed against the rest of their schedule compared to FSU now seems fair.
The information provided in the chart above speaks overwhelmingly positively about the Seminoles. The only opponent that has scored more points or averaged more yards per play against FSU than their season averages is Boston College. And the Eagles needed a fumble recovery for a touchdown to surpass that scoring mark.
Otherwise, FSU's defense has held its other five opponents below both their season scoring average and their season yards per play average. Even more than that, the Seminoles' defense has held three of their six opponents to 14 or more points below their season scoring average.
No performance has aged better in the weeks since than the remarkable job FSU's defense did against LSU's offense back in early September. Sure, the possibility of some Week 1 kinks still being worked out in that game must be acknowledged. But even still, LSU's offense, which had sky-high expectations entering the season, has proven to be even better than expected. The Tigers are second nationally in yards per play (7.91) and third nationally in points per game (45.3).
FSU held the Tigers to 17 points before a garbage-time touchdown — one of only two teams that has held LSU under 40 points this season — and is also one of only two teams that has held LSU below 7.5 yards per play in a game so far this season.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has played his way back into the Heisman race with 22 passing touchdowns and a 73.1% completion percentage through seven games this season, completed 59.5% of his passes vs. FSU and threw just one touchdown pass after the result had already been decided.
"I really like coaching this team and I really like this group that we have on defense. Every time I ask them to do things, they try to accomplish it," Fuller said this week. "Obviously, there's room for improvement in all ways or else I wouldn't be here. There’s always going to be opportunities for corrections or improvement, but these guys listen and they care a lot. They want to play really well."
The challenges won't stop here for FSU's defense. Duke heads to Tallahassee with an offense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in yards per carry (5.57). Miami ranks in the top 10 nationally in yards per play (7.1). Even Florida's offense has been better than expected, with Graham Mertz throwing for nearly 1,900 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions through seven games.
If FSU does win out and make it to the College Football Playoff, another quite possibly even more potent offense awaits in the form of Washington, Ohio State or someone else.
But FSU's defense has done enough, especially in the last three games, that it may have changed the narrative. At least for now, it's hard to deny how far the unit has come.
"We have a talented defense. When you have talent, when you have size, speed, athleticism, you're going to see a variety of different ways to try to attack that, to keep you off balance. We've seen it all in the first half of this season. I'm sure there will be some new things that are going to probably be drawn up at some point," Norvell said. "I think our guys have really started to grow in their confidence of the adjustments, what they need to see, what they need to do. How important the finest details of communication are in a split-second moment. Then playing confidently through that. I think they've really taken some positive strides through that ownership."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify