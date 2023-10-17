Coming out of Florida State's bye week, FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller spoke on two things he wanted to see from his defense going forward.

Faster starts and more complete performances.

Fuller got the first of those in FSU's first game out of the bye week vs. Virginia Tech. The FSU defense began the game with three consecutive three-and-outs, allowing the Seminoles to quickly build a 22-0 lead.

He got the second of his requests last week in the Seminoles' win over Syracuse. FSU's defense allowed just 261 yards of offense and held Syracuse to a season-low 3.9 yards per play in the Seminoles' resounding 41-3 victory over the Orange.

"Defensively, probably our most complete performance that we've had. Just loved the effort, the energy, the physicality that showed up throughout the course of the game. We knew we were going to see a variety of different looks and potential schemes in the game. I thought our guys did a good job of handling that. Really made it difficult for Syracuse to get anything rolling..." FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the Syracuse game. "It was a really good performance by our guys on that side of the ball."

At the time, the Week 3 Boston College game seemed to be an alarming slap in the face that the FSU defense was not what we thought it was, that a defense that seemed to have all the pieces may not be coming together entirely.

The three games since, however, have provided some significant evidence that Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill was an anomaly. The last three games, FSU's defense has held each of its last three opponents below their season average in yards per play and allowed a total of seven second-half points.

Halfway through the 2023 season, FSU is allowing 18.3 points per game (tied for 20th nationally against FBS opponents) and 18th nationally in red-zone touchdown percentage (42.9%).

While the Seminoles are outside the top 25 nationally in yards per play allowed, yards per pass attempt allowed and yards per rush allowed, their body of work and how well they have embraced the "bend but don't break" philosophy has been a very encouraging trend.

"I know the heart that our guys have. We've seen that throughout the course of the year when they have had their backs against the wall and needed to respond and they have," Norvell said. "Now it's about fighting for every yard, just bringing that mindset. Nothing's going to come easy. We want to make sure that we do all the things necessary to force teams to have to earn it. I think they've done a good job of improving in that area. We've still got some steps that are necessary, some improvement that must occur. I think our guys have taken a great ownership in that."